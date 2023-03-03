LA GRANDE – The chocolates in the Valentine’s Day heart box were just a few days old the last time the La Grande girls basketball team saw a crowd and officials on the basketball court.
After seeing a break since Feb. 18, the Tigers finally receive a chance to hit the court on Friday, March 3, hosting the Crook County Cowboys in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The game tips off at 6 p.m.
La Grande enters the playoff picture with the sixth seed and host as Crook County picked up the 11th seed. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 14-6 record and a second place showing in the 4A Greater Oregon League behind the Lady Bulldogs of Baker, the top seed as the 4A basketball tournament gets underway.
Friday’s game will mark the third time this season the Tigers and Crook County have faced off on the court.
Playing in the Sisters Holiday Shootout on Dec. 29, it was the Cowboys taking a 55-34 victory. La Grande returned the favor on Jan. 6 with a home win over Crook County, 39-34.
The victor of Friday’s game will need to wait a day to determine their opponent as Mazama and Astoria, the teams showing on the other side of the bracket, do not hit the court until Saturday, March 4.
