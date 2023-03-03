La Grande vs. Pendleton girls basketball league playoffs
Tigers' Peyton Daggett gets low before taking a shot during the basketball game in La Grande on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. La Grande won the playoff game 48-32 over Pendleton. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE – The chocolates in the Valentine’s Day heart box were just a few days old the last time the La Grande girls basketball team saw a crowd and officials on the basketball court.

After seeing a break since Feb. 18, the Tigers finally receive a chance to hit the court on Friday, March 3, hosting the Crook County Cowboys in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The game tips off at 6 p.m.

