ELGIN – The baskets were tough to come by for both teams but in the end, the Union girls basketball squad placed their first 1A Old Oregon League win in the books with a 39-26 victory over Elgin on Friday, Jan. 6 in Elgin.

The Bobcats did not have a fast start to the game, trailing 7-4 at the end of the first quarter. A better second quarter provided Union a 15-13 halftime lead.

