ELGIN – The baskets were tough to come by for both teams but in the end, the Union girls basketball squad placed their first 1A Old Oregon League win in the books with a 39-26 victory over Elgin on Friday, Jan. 6 in Elgin.
The Bobcats did not have a fast start to the game, trailing 7-4 at the end of the first quarter. A better second quarter provided Union a 15-13 halftime lead.
A monster third quarter of 18 points for Union proved to be the difference between the two teams as the fourth quarter again found points hard to come by for both squads.
Union’s Kailyn Shoemaker led all scorers in the game with 15 points. The Bobcats also picked up 11 points from Delaney Klebaum.
For Elgin, both Lydia Hasbell and Sierra Sauers ended their night with 10 points.
Union (9-5 overall, 1-0 Old Oregon League) was scheduled to continue league play on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a game in Powder Valley (7-5 overall, 1-0 OOL).
Elgin (4-8 overall, 0-1 1A OOL) looks to find their first league win on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a road game to Pilot Rock/Ukiah (5-7 overall, 0-1 OOL).
Panthers run winning streak to seven
IMBLER – The Imbler Panthers took the first step toward an Old Oregon League title with a 56-33 victory over the Cove Leopards on Friday, Jan. 6 on the Imbler home court.
The win marked the seven straight wins for the Panthers, now sitting with a record of 10-2. Imbler looks to make it eight straight and add an additional league victory on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a trip to Powder Valley (7-5 overall, 1-0 OOL).
Cove will play for its first league win on Friday, Jan. 13 as the Leopards welcome Powder Valley for a 6 p.m. game.
LHS takes down Crook County at home
LA GRANDE – The La Grande girls basketball team took a 39-34 non-league victory over Crook County on Friday, Jan. 6 in the Tiger gymnasium.
The Tigers were scheduled to continue non-league play on Saturday with a home game versus Madras (6-4 overall).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.