LG girls champions.jpeg

The La Grande girls wrestling team gathers after the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament to celebrate the Tigers’ championship in Scappoose.

 Contributed Photo

SCAPPOOSE – For the first time since the decision was made by the Oregon School Activities Association to split girls wrestling in Oregon into two divisions due to explosive growth, the La Grande girls can lay claim to the first-ever 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 team title.

Battling 37 teams over two days of action at Scappoose High School, the Tigers wrestled to a 254-point total, easily outdistancing Baker/Powder Valley’s total of 168 for second place.

