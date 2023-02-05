SCAPPOOSE – For the first time since the decision was made by the Oregon School Activities Association to split girls wrestling in Oregon into two divisions due to explosive growth, the La Grande girls can lay claim to the first-ever 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 team title.
Battling 37 teams over two days of action at Scappoose High School, the Tigers wrestled to a 254-point total, easily outdistancing Baker/Powder Valley’s total of 168 for second place.
The Elgin squad finished in the top 25, placing 25th and Union finished the tournament in 33rd, one place ahead of Enterprise’s 34th-place showing and also Imbler’s tie for 34th.
With the top four finishers in each weight division qualifying for the upcoming state tournament, the La Grande bus will be full with seven Tigers scheduled to make the trip. Leading the group will be Lyndie Isaacson, a champion at 105 pounds after pinning every opponent. In the championship match, Isaacson pinned Elgin’s Olivia Farris at the 5-minute, 54-second mark to take the medal and the ticket to state.
Like her teammate, Delia Gulzow also pinned all her opponents on the way to a championship title in the 120-pound division. Gulzow took the pin over Clatskanie’s Natalie Baker at the 3:11 mark in the final match.
Joining Isaacson and Gulzow will be Kierstyn Azure with a second-place showing at 100 pounds after falling to Knappa’s Kiya Roe by pin in the finals. At 110 pounds, Florecita Villagomez qualified for the
state tournament after placing second, falling in a 8-3 decision to St. Helens’ Katelynn Leonard. Kaitlin Brock also placed second, falling in overtime to Baker/Powder Valley’s Marli Lind in extra time 3-2.
Rounding out the bus heading to state will be Paige Allen (third place, 130 pounds) and Macy Iramk (fourth place, 235 pounds.).
Once La Grande arrives in Portland for the state showdown, the Tigers will see a familiar face from the district meet as Elgin’s Farris is state bound. Farris went the distance in both the quarterfinals and semifinals, winning both by decisions. In the finals, Farris fell to La Grande’s Isaacson.
(0) comments
