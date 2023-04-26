UNION – In the span of one week, Union/Cove softball player Amanda Lawyer has sent five balls over the fence for home runs. Two of those five came in a 16-2 Bobcats victory over the Adrian Antelopes on Tuesday, April 25 in Union.
Lawyer finished Tuesday perfect from the batter’s box, going 3-for-3. She was helped out by the return of Jazmyne Gonzalez who, in her second week back, batted 3-for-4. Cabella Gregory pitched the win for Union/Cove and helped out with the bat going 3-for-4.
“I give hats off to Adrian as they came to compete,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr.
Union/Cove (8-6 overall, 8-2 Special District 6) places a seven-game win streak on the line with two home games on Friday, April 28, versus the Irrigon Knights (1-13 overall, 1-8 SD6). The Knights and Bobcats hit the field for game one starting at 11 a.m.
Pendleton moves up, La Grande down in latest coaches poll
WILSONVILLE – On Friday, April 21, the two top teams in the 4A Greater Oregon League met in Pendleton for a pair of softball games. The La Grande Tigers won the first game 7-4 while Pendleton
took the second game 11-4. Each recorded a win on the day and each team recorded their first league loss.
The state’s softball coaches viewed the day a little bit differently.
The coaches’ poll, released by the Oregon School Activities Association on Tuesday, April 26 saw the Buckaroos rise in the 4A poll while the Tigers dropped.
La Grande, sixth in the poll last week, fell to seventh in the coaches’ eyes. Pendleton, formerly fourth in the poll, rose to second.
The official OSAA rankings places the Tigers in fourth with the Buckaroos one spot behind in fifth.
