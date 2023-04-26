IMG_0155 (2).JPG

Union/Cove’s Cabella Gregory pitched the win for the Bobcats over the Antelopes and will be back on the home field on Friday.

 John L. Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

UNION – In the span of one week, Union/Cove softball player Amanda Lawyer has sent five balls over the fence for home runs. Two of those five came in a 16-2 Bobcats victory over the Adrian Antelopes on Tuesday, April 25 in Union.

Lawyer finished Tuesday perfect from the batter’s box, going 3-for-3. She was helped out by the return of Jazmyne Gonzalez who, in her second week back, batted 3-for-4. Cabella Gregory pitched the win for Union/Cove and helped out with the bat going 3-for-4.

