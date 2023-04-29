BAKER CITY – The La Grande softball team picked up two 4A Greater Oregon League victories on the road on Friday, April 28, downing the Baker/Powder Valley Bulldogs.
Carlee Strand pitched the first game for the Tigers, striking out 11 Bulldogs in a 15-1 victory. The Tigers put up nine hits and 11 RBIs in the game. Strand faced 17 Baker/Powder Valley batters, allowing only two hits.
In a four-inning game two, Austyn Meuser took the win for the Tigers in a 19-0 shutout. The game was highlighted by senior Carlee Jensen’s first over-the-fence home run in the third inning. Behind the La Grande efforts of Meuser’s seven strikeouts, the Tiger defense shut down the Bulldogs in the shortened game.
La Grande has now swept Baker/Powder Valley in the four-game series this season.
La Grande (16-3 overall, 7-1 4A Greater Oregon League) continues with sitting on the bus and league play with a trip to Ontario (6-11 overall, 0-6 4A Greater Oregon League) on Wednesday, May 3 for two games versus the other Tigers. La Grande previously downed Ontario in two games, 3-0 and 7-5, on April 13.
Bobcats rout Irrigon
UNION – The Union/Cove softball team lengthened its win streak to nine games with two victories over the Irrigon Knights on Friday, April 28.
Both wins ended with shutouts over the Knights as game one went Union/Cove’s way by the score of 11-0 followed by a 19-0 win in game two.
“We had big defensive plays today by both Megan Winterton and Cabella Gregory,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr.
Gregory and Amanda Lawyer performed pitching duties for the Bobcats in the two games.
“Josie Patton and Jazmyne Gonzalez had a good day with the bats for us,” Barr said.
Union/Cove (10-6 overall, 10-2 2A/1A Special District 6) places the win streak on the line versus district-leading Grant Union/Prairie City (15-1 overall, 12-0 2A/1A Special District 6) on Tuesday, May 2, in Grant Union, setting up a battle of one versus two in the district standings.
The Prospectors are currently ranked third in the most recent Oregon School Activities Association’s poll.
