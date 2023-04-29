La Grande vs. Baker/Powder Valley softball

Tigers huddle between innings during the game against Baker/Powder Valley at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

BAKER CITY – The La Grande softball team picked up two 4A Greater Oregon League victories on the road on Friday, April 28, downing the Baker/Powder Valley Bulldogs.

Carlee Strand pitched the first game for the Tigers, striking out 11 Bulldogs in a 15-1 victory. The Tigers put up nine hits and 11 RBIs in the game. Strand faced 17 Baker/Powder Valley batters, allowing only two hits.

