LA GRANDE – The La Grande softball bats are hot and the defense is shutting down teams. In the last six games, the Tigers have put 93 runs on the scoreboard while allowing only six runs scored against a defense shutting down opponents’ bats.
The most recent example took place on Saturday, April 8, as La Grande downed Philomath/Alsea, 19-0 in a nonleague contest before the hometown Tiger fans.
As in numerous previous games, Saturday’s game lasted only three innings due to the OSAA mercy rule. La Grande scattered eight hits resulting in 16 RBIs and on defense, committed no errors. Facing nine Philomath/Alsea batters, La Grande struck out seven, allowing no hits. An outstanding 26 of 36 pitches thrown resulted in strikes being called.
The Tigers (8-2 overall) remain in nonleague action on Wednesday, April 12, again at home hosting 3A McLoughlin (6-2 overall). Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The most recent rankings show La Grande sitting third in the 4A behind only The Dalles and leader Stayton.
Tiger baseball keeps winning streak going
LA GRANDE – Since dropping the first game of the year, the La Grande baseball team has seen nothing but wins.
The Tigers put their eighth win of the year in the books on Friday, April 7, downing Astoria 11-5 in La Grande. The game was a nonleague contest.
La Grande (8-1 overall) continues at home on Tuesday, April 11, hosting College Place, Washington for a nonleague game. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
