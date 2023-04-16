IMG_0147 (2).JPG

Union/Cove’s Cabella Gregory split pitching duties with teammate Amanda Lawyer in the wins against Heppner/Ione/Condon.

 Photo by John L. Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

UNION – The Union/Cove softball squad upped its 2A/1A Special District 6 record to 4-2 with a pair of wins on Friday, April 14 over the visiting team of Heppner/Ione/Condon.

“The bats stayed hot today,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr.

