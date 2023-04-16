UNION – The Union/Cove softball squad upped its 2A/1A Special District 6 record to 4-2 with a pair of wins on Friday, April 14 over the visiting team of Heppner/Ione/Condon.
“The bats stayed hot today,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr.
The first game ended with a slim 13-12 margin of victory by the Bobcats. Game 2 saw Union/Cove down the Mustangs by a score of 9-7.
Pitching duties for the two games was split between Cabella Gregory and Amanda Lawyer for Union/Cove.
“Both these players worked hard on the mound in both games,” said Barr. “Our key defensive player was Kimberly Obendorf making some great game saving catches both in the outfield and while playing second base. “
In both games, the Bobcats saw hits coming at the right time to secure the wins.
“Big hits and great base running were key against a good hitting team,” Barr said. “Megan Winterton and Amanda (Lawyer) stayed hot at the plate for us. Hannah Robbins, Kali Koots and Josie Patton added some timely hits.”
Union/Cove (4-6 overall, 4-2 2A/1A Special District 6) takes a three-game district road streak on the road on Tuesday, April 18 traveling to Adrian (0-6 overall, 0-4 2A/1A Special District 6).
