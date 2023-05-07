ECHO – The Union/Cove softball team bounced back from a loss to Grant Union/Prairie City, going on the road and beating the Cougars of Echo/Stanfield in two games on Friday, May 5, in Echo.
Game one appeared to be all Bobcats as the two teams entered the bottom of the final inning with Union/Cove leading 8-5. Echo/Stanfield made the game interesting, putting two runs across the plate before the Bobcats finally closed out the game with an 8-7 victory.
“This was a great win for us,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr. “I’m glad we were able to finish strong and get the win.”
Josie Patton led the offense, going 4-for-4 batting and Amanda Lawyer picked up the win from the mound.
Game two proved to be much easier as Union/Cove cruised to a 14-1 win. Megan Winterton, Jazmyne Gonzales, Lawyer, Cabella Gregory, Kali Coots, Aubrey Hall, Brea Rudd and Patton all recorded hits in the game victory. Gregory only game up the one run from the mound for the win.
“We have a tough week ahead, but we look forward to enjoying the celebration of our three seniors,” Barr said.
That tough week starts for Union/Cove (12-7 overall, 12-3 2A/1A Special District 6) on Tuesday, May 9 with a home game versus the league leading squad of Grant Union/Prairie City (18-1 overall, 15-0 2A/1A Special District 6) with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
