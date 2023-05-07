IMG_0147 (2).JPG

Union/Cove’s Cabella Gregory split pitching duties with teammate Amanda Lawyer in the wins against Heppner/Ione/Condon.

 Photo by John L. Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

ECHO – The Union/Cove softball team bounced back from a loss to Grant Union/Prairie City, going on the road and beating the Cougars of Echo/Stanfield in two games on Friday, May 5, in Echo.

Game one appeared to be all Bobcats as the two teams entered the bottom of the final inning with Union/Cove leading 8-5. Echo/Stanfield made the game interesting, putting two runs across the plate before the Bobcats finally closed out the game with an 8-7 victory.

