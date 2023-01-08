BAKER CITY — A strong day by Glenn and Zane Ricker helped the La Grande boys swim team win seven events and the team title at the Baker High School Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7, while the LHS girls grabbed three event victories and finished second as a team.
The LHS boys scored 102 points to distance themselves from The Dalles (64 points), Pendleton (57), Baker (34) and Cove (14). Pendleton (114) won the girls side, ahead of La Grande (90), Cove (58), The Dalles (24) and Baker (8).
The Rickers had a hand in six victories, both winning two individual races and both being part of two winning relays. Zane Ricker won the boys 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.37, and the 500 freestyle in 5:09.91, while Glenn Ricker took the top spot in the 200 individual medley (2:09.79) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.99). The 100 backstroke victory was part of a 1-2-3 finish for the Tigers with Jake Weigand taking second in 1:05.26, and Evan Zastrow in third in 1:06.65.
Both were part of the winning 200 medley relay with Weigand and Drake Adair, and the 400 freestyle relay with Weigand and Zastrow. The 200 medley relay won in 1:52.14, while the 400 freestyle relay team finished in 3:48.96.
Adair collected the seventh win for La Grande as part of a 1-2 finish with Weigand in the 200 freestyle. The duo completed the race in 2:03.14 and 2:06.62, respectively. Adair added a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 24.98, and Zastrow, Adair, Jayden Riley and Caleb Murie took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.92.
On the girls side, Shiloh and Chloe Lynch were part of the strong performances for LHS on the day. Shiloh Lynch took the top spot in the girls 100 backstroke, finishing 1-2 with teammate Anica Setser in times of 1:10.91 and 1:11.06. The backstroke duo also accounted for half of the winning 200 freestyle relay team, joining McKinley Kruse and Ava Palmer to post a top time of 2:03.74.
Chloe Lynch eased to victory in the 500 freestyle, with her time of 6:25.89 winning the race by almost 90 seconds.
The LHS girls also posted an additional six second-place finishes on the day: The Lynches, Setser and Ahna Heideman in the 200 medley relay in 2:13.08; Kruse in the 200 IM in 2:33.62; Shiloh Lynch in the 50 freestyle in 26:48; Chloe Lynch in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.99; Setser in the 100 freestyle in 1:02.09; and Chloe Lynch, Opal Alf Rippee, Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson and Kruse in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:45.77.
The Cove girls, who took third on the day, had the Koza sisters help power the Leopards to five event victories on the day, the most of any girls team.
Individually, Sarah Koza took top honors in the girls 200 IM in 2:22:57, and in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.23. Becca Koza won the 200 freestyle by nearly 35 seconds in 2:01.87, and the 100 freestyle in 54.87, which was also faster than any boys time in the event.
The two teamed with Evey Spence and Ally Gettman to win the 200 medley relay in 2:11.97, and the Kozas, Gettman and Angel Shields-Marr took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:04.22.
The Cove boys picked up a victory when Taylor Fox claimed the boys 100 butterfly in 58.38. The senior also took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.22.
Both teams will be in action at La Grande Saturday, Jan. 14.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.