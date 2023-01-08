DSC_0039 (1).JPG

The La Grande boys swim team took first place in seven events and claimed the top spot at the Baker Invite Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

BAKER CITY — A strong day by Glenn and Zane Ricker helped the La Grande boys swim team win seven events and the team title at the Baker High School Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7, while the LHS girls grabbed three event victories and finished second as a team.

The LHS boys scored 102 points to distance themselves from The Dalles (64 points), Pendleton (57), Baker (34) and Cove (14). Pendleton (114) won the girls side, ahead of La Grande (90), Cove (58), The Dalles (24) and Baker (8).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.