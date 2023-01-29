MADRAS — It was another win for the La Grande boys swim team, and another strong effort from the Tiger girls.
The LHS boys won six events and had several more top-three finishes on their way to the top spot Saturday, Jan. 28, in Madras, while the girls won two races and had several high-level performances en route to a third-place finish.
Glenn Ricker, Zane Ricker and Gabe Zamora were on two winning relays for the LHS boys. The trio teamed with Drake Adair to open the day with a win in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:52.39, and wrapped the day by joining Evan Zastrow in taking the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.25.
Individually, Zane Ricker won both the 200 individual medley in 2:07.34 and the 500 freestyle in 5:07.71, and Glenn Ricker took the 100 butterfly in 56.18 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.73.
David Gislason recorded a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.37 and took third in the 100 freestyle in 55.34, and Adair was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.56.
La Grande finished with 338 points, well in front of second-place Klamath Union, which scored 282 points.
On the girls side, the 400 freestyle relay team of McKinley Kruse, Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson, Anica Setser and Shiloh Lynch won for La Grande with a time of 4:18.41, while individually Lynch won the 50 freestyle in 26.11 and was second in the 100 freestyle in 59.66. Setser was second in two individual events, the 200 freestyle in 2:12.10, and the 100 backstroke in 1:10.64. Kruse was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.06 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.79.
Additionally, the 200 medley relay team of Setser, Lynch, McKinley and Ahna Heideman was second in 2:13.80.
The La Grande girls finished with 263 points, just behind meet champion Redmond (300 points) and Klamath Union (284).
The Cove girls tied for seventh with 49 points with just two athletes competing. Becca Koza won the girls 100 butterfly in 1:02.01 and was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.31, and Angel Shields-Marr was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:28.64.
On the boys side, Cove was ninth with 38 points, with Taylor Fox netting two top-four finishes — third in the 200 IM in 2:19, and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.43.
