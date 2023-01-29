E4 H2 Zane Ricker 200-yard freestyle
La Grande's Zane Ricker competes in the 200-yard freestyle race during the 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

 RYAN BRENNECKE

MADRAS — It was another win for the La Grande boys swim team, and another strong effort from the Tiger girls.

The LHS boys won six events and had several more top-three finishes on their way to the top spot Saturday, Jan. 28, in Madras, while the girls won two races and had several high-level performances en route to a third-place finish.

