PENDLETON – The La Grande girls track and field squad edged out host Pendleton in the team scoring to return home champions of the Buck Track Classic held in Pendleton on Friday, April 7. The Tigers ended the day with 108 points while the Buckaroos put up 97.5 points.
Freshman Brooke Perry continues to open eyes around those watching the distance events, winning both the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races in Pendleton. In both, Perry recorded personal best times, winning the 1,500 in 5 minutes, 11.04 seconds and taking the 3,000 in 11:04.69.
Freshmen also added first-place points in the hurdle events with Rowan Evans taking wins in both. Evans crossed the tape in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.73 seconds and took her second victory in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.59 seconds.
Evans combined with Kayle Collman, Rylie Huddleston and fellow freshman Taryn Mcllmoil to cross the tape first in the 4-by-100 relay race.
The La Grande boys team placed third behind Baker and winner/host Pendleton. The Buckaroos put together 143.5 points to take the title with the Bulldogs ending with 108.5 points. The Tigers returned home after a 63-point day.
Continuing a strong youth showing, freshman Weston Harris championed the high jump event after clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Fellow freshman Quinton Smith placed third in the triple jump, hitting the sand at 40 feet, 6 inches.
Senior Myer Whitmore ended his day placing second in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 9.5 inches and putting up a personal best in the discus while placing third with a measurement of 121 feet, 10 inches.
La Grande will give home fans a chance to see the action on Saturday, April 15 playing host to the La Grande Invitational.
