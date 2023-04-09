4K4A8868.JPG

La Grande's Kayle Collman runs in the girls 4-by-100 relay Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Holder Relays in Yakima, Washington. The LHS girls won the race and took second overall at the meet.

 Suzie Collman/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON – The La Grande girls track and field squad edged out host Pendleton in the team scoring to return home champions of the Buck Track Classic held in Pendleton on Friday, April 7. The Tigers ended the day with 108 points while the Buckaroos put up 97.5 points.

Freshman Brooke Perry continues to open eyes around those watching the distance events, winning both the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races in Pendleton. In both, Perry recorded personal best times, winning the 1,500 in 5 minutes, 11.04 seconds and taking the 3,000 in 11:04.69.

