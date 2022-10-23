BAKER – The Powder Valley volleyball team had a perfect league record going into the 1A Old Oregon League tournament in Baker on Saturday, Oct. 22. As the final point was played, the Badgers remained with a league perfect record and added an Old Oregon championship to the record.
With a bye in the first round of play, Powder Valley did not take the court until 11 a.m., taking on the Joseph Eagles. Using the advantage of fresh legs, the Badgers were able to fend off the Eagles with a 3-2 victory.
Powder Valley then took the court for the match all in the gym had anticipated, facing the other unbeaten league team from the Old Oregon League, the Echo Cougars. Although playing in the same league and meeting twice during the season, both matches were considered nonleague games as were played under tournament circumstances. The Badgers had previously downed the Cougars, 3-0, in the Crossover Tournament on Sept. 25 but Echo picked up revenge on Oct. 1 with a 2-0 victory over Powder Valley at the Damascus Christian tournament.
Meeting for the 1A Old Oregon League title, the Badgers qualified as the top team in the upcoming state tournament with a 3-1 victory over Echo. The Cougars didn't make it easy, grabbing the first set with a 25-21 win over the Badgers. The second set went the way of Powder Valley, but only after an extended extra point 31-29 victory. The Badgers cruised in the third set, winning 25-14 and closed out the match and the Old Oregon League title with a 25-21 fourth set win.
Badger fans will have the chance to see the opening round of the 1A state playoffs as Powder Valley will host Perrydale (12-10 overall, 8-4 1A Casco League) on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
