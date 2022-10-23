Powder Valley volleyball.JPG

Powder Valley’s Dallee Bingham returns a Nyssa serve Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, during the Badgers sweep of the 3A Bulldogs.

 John Braese/easternoregonsports.com

BAKER – The Powder Valley volleyball team had a perfect league record going into the 1A Old Oregon League tournament in Baker on Saturday, Oct. 22. As the final point was played, the Badgers remained with a league perfect record and added an Old Oregon championship to the record.

With a bye in the first round of play, Powder Valley did not take the court until 11 a.m., taking on the Joseph Eagles. Using the advantage of fresh legs, the Badgers were able to fend off the Eagles with a 3-2 victory.

