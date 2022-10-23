Imbler vs. Cove

Imbler's Rachel Stirewalt jumps to hit a ball towards the other side of the net while Cove's Dylanie Petersohn and Cabella Gregory go up for the block during the Imbler versus Cove volleyball game at Imbler High School on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The Panthers swept the Leopards 3-0 in a league game, which went 25-6, 25-13, 25-16. Cove plays again Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. in a pool tournament at Prairie City High School. Imbler’s next match is on Sept. 6 in a non league game against Enterprise at 7 p.m. at Imbler. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

BAKER CITY – The Imbler volleyball team will be making a run towards a 1A state title after wrapping up the 1A Old Oregon League tournament with a 1-2 record on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Baker High School.

Playing three matches in the day, the Panthers started with a dominating 3-0 victory over Nixyaawii. Imbler dominated the Golden Eagles, winning the first set 25-12 followed by a 25-17 victory in the second set. The match ended quickly as the Panthers closed out the match, 25-19.

