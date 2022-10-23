Imbler's Rachel Stirewalt jumps to hit a ball towards the other side of the net while Cove's Dylanie Petersohn and Cabella Gregory go up for the block during the Imbler versus Cove volleyball game at Imbler High School on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The Panthers swept the Leopards 3-0 in a league game, which went 25-6, 25-13, 25-16. Cove plays again Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. in a pool tournament at Prairie City High School. Imbler’s next match is on Sept. 6 in a non league game against Enterprise at 7 p.m. at Imbler.
BAKER CITY – The Imbler volleyball team will be making a run towards a 1A state title after wrapping up the 1A Old Oregon League tournament with a 1-2 record on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Baker High School.
Playing three matches in the day, the Panthers started with a dominating 3-0 victory over Nixyaawii. Imbler dominated the Golden Eagles, winning the first set 25-12 followed by a 25-17 victory in the second set. The match ended quickly as the Panthers closed out the match, 25-19.
Due to the bracket makeup, Imbler then took the court versus the league-perfect Echo Cougars. The Panthers started off right, winning the first set in extra points, 26-24. The second set went the way of the Cougars, 25-17 but Imbler returned the favor in the third set, winning by the identical score of 25-17. The Panthers had a chance for the upset in the fourth set, but ultimately fell, 25-23. In the fifth and final set, Echo escaped the upset, downing Imbler, 15-9.
Meeting Joseph in a battle for third place, the Panthers went the full five sets before falling 3-2. The Eagles claimed the first set, 25-16 with Imbler coming back in the second set to even up the match with a 25-20 win. Joseph dominated the third set, winning 25-9 but the Panthers were again able to come back, taking a 25-20 victory in the fourth set. In the tie-breaking fifth set, Joseph claimed a 15-6 win.
Imbler (17-12 overall, 7-3 1A Old Oregon League) will start their quest for a state title with a trip to meet Open Door Christian Academy (22-8 overall, 12-4 1A The Valley League) on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The time for the match has not been announced.
