Joseph vs. Adrian Volleyball
Joseph's Eleonora Pecile sets up under the ball while teammates move into position during the East/West Classic set against Adrian at Powder Valley High School on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Adrian won the matchup 2-1. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

BAKER CITY – The Joseph volleyball team is busy packing their bags as the Eagles are heading to the 1A state tournament after a third-place showing during the 1A Old Oregon League tournament in Baker on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Eagles were up early, playing a 9 a.m. match versus Union in the Baker High School gym. The Eagles started their day with a 3-1 victory over the Bobcats. Union did start the match with a 25-18 victory and the second set was pushed into extra points before the Eagles evened up the game, winning 27-25. The momentum carried over for Joseph to the third set as the Eagles cruised to a 25-15 win. Joseph advanced in the bracket with a 25-19 win in the fourth and final set.

