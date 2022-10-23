Joseph's Eleonora Pecile sets up under the ball while teammates move into position during the East/West Classic set against Adrian at Powder Valley High School on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Adrian won the matchup 2-1.
BAKER CITY – The Joseph volleyball team is busy packing their bags as the Eagles are heading to the 1A state tournament after a third-place showing during the 1A Old Oregon League tournament in Baker on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Eagles were up early, playing a 9 a.m. match versus Union in the Baker High School gym. The Eagles started their day with a 3-1 victory over the Bobcats. Union did start the match with a 25-18 victory and the second set was pushed into extra points before the Eagles evened up the game, winning 27-25. The momentum carried over for Joseph to the third set as the Eagles cruised to a 25-15 win. Joseph advanced in the bracket with a 25-19 win in the fourth and final set.
With little time to catch their breath, the Eagles were back on the court versus the league leading Powder Valley Badgers. Keeping close the entire match, Joseph forced the Badgers to five sets before ultimately falling, 3-2.
Joseph was next tasked to face Imbler for third place in the league tournament. Forced to play their 14th set in one day, the Eagles claimed third place with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers.
Joseph opened the set with a 25-16 victory only to see the Panthers come back in the second set, winning 25-20. The third set went the way of the Eagles with an easy 25-9 win, but again Imbler returned in the fourth set, downing Joseph 25-20. In the fifth and final set, Joseph cruised, 15-6 to claim the third seed from the Old Oregon League in the state tournament.
Joseph (14-13 overall, 6-4 1A Old Oregon League) will open the state tournament on the road at Trinity Lutheran (15-8 overall, 7-2 1A Mountain Valley League). The match will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 26 with the time yet to be determined.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.