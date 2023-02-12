CULVER – The combined wrestling team of Enterprise and Wallowa finished up the 2A/1A District 3 wrestling tournament second only to host Culver in the team standings as action wrapped up Saturday, Feb. 11.
In addition to crowning a district team champion, the tournament also determined state qualifiers for the upcoming state tournament. The top three wrestlers in each weight division automatically qualify for the trip to Portland. Those finishing the district tournament in fourth place will find if they make the trip by Feb. 18.
Enterprise/Wallowa put up 164.5 points behind Culver’s point total of 333.5. The team will also see three wrestlers at the state tournament starting with senior Lute Ramsden, the champion at 138 pounds. Junior Tegan Evans, the runner-up at 145 pounds will also be on the bus along with sophomore Gunnar McDowell, the first-place medal holder after action wrapped up at 220 pounds.
Just a few points back and in third place in the team standings, the Elgin Huskies will board six wrestlers on the bus heading to Portland. Elgin finished with 161 points and junior Ty McLaughlin, wrestling at 152 pounds, punched his ticket westward with a second-place finish. Gabe Hasbell will finish his high school career with a district championship and a state berth in the 160-pound division and junior Gen Wintersteen, after placing second at 170 pounds, will also make the trip to state.
The 182-pound division will be well represented as Elgin will send both senior Joe Lathrop, the champion of the class and senior Sean Peden after he placed third. Finishing out the seats on the bus will be Husky senior Bruce Morehead, the champion after the action wrapped up in Culver at 195 pounds.
Joseph finished up the tournament with 44 points, a top 10 finish in the team standings. The Eagle bus will be a little less crowded heading to Portland as only sophomore Jayden McNall will make the trip after a second-place showing at 120 pounds.
One spot behind in Eagles and placing 11th, the combined team of Union and Cove put up 22 points. Like Joseph, Union/Cove will send a single wrestler to the state tournament as freshman Sam Platz will make his first trip after a third-place finish at 145 pounds.
Imbler sophomore Gabe Harder represented the Panthers and provided a 13 th place showing in the team standings with 21 points. Harder, wrestling at 285 pounds, placed third and is state bound.
Team scores: 1. Culver, 333.5. 2. Enterprise/Wallowa, 164.5. 3. Elgin, 161.0. 4. Grant Union/Prairie City, 152.0. 5. Heppner, 123.0. 6. Irrigon, 101.5. 7. Crane, 95.0. 8. Pine Eagle, 53.0. 9. Echo/Stanfield, 47.0. 10. Joseph, 44.0. 11. Union/Cove, 34.0. 12. Adrian, 22.0. 13. Imbler, 21.0. 14. Four Rivers, 0.0.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.