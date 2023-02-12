Lute Ramsden wrestles in Elgin

Wallowa's Lute Ramsden, top, wrestles in a meet in Elgin on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The Wallowa senior has rebounded from a football injury and is in the midst of a strong senior season on the mat.

 Amber McDowell/Contributed Photo

CULVER – The combined wrestling team of Enterprise and Wallowa finished up the 2A/1A District 3 wrestling tournament second only to host Culver in the team standings as action wrapped up Saturday, Feb. 11.

In addition to crowning a district team champion, the tournament also determined state qualifiers for the upcoming state tournament. The top three wrestlers in each weight division automatically qualify for the trip to Portland. Those finishing the district tournament in fourth place will find if they make the trip by Feb. 18.

