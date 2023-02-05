JOSEPH – After four tough quarters, the Powder Valley boys basketball team was able to depart the Eagle gym in Joseph with a slim 49-48 victory on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Powder Valley controlled the first half of the game and led 22-12 at the half. After both teams added 13 points each in the third quarter, Joseph exploded in the final eight minutes for 23 points, coming up just a single point short of forcing the game into overtime.
Logan Profitt led the Badgers with 18 points while Cole Martin added 12 points.
For the Eagles, James Burney led all scorers in the game with 19 points, eight of those coming in the final quarter. Kane Johnson added 11 points and Blade Suto put in 10 points.
Powder Valley (11-10 overall, 5-4 Old Oregon League) returns home on Friday, Feb. 10 with a league game versus Wallowa (2-17, 0-9). Game time is 6:30 p.m.
The loss drops Joseph to 13-7 overall with a 4-5 OOL record. The Eagles wrap up the regular season with a road game in Imbler (13-7, 7-2) on Saturday, Feb. 10.
Leopards hang with Crane before falling
BAKER - Traveling to Baker High School on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Cove boys basketball team stayed with the top-ranked Crane Mustangs for the first half before fatigue and perimeter shooting from the Mustangs resulted in a 63-40 nonleague loss for the Leopards.
“We just could not get our long ball going, but the Crane long ball was on in the first half,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins. “I have a lot of respect for Crane and their discipline with ball movement. We were in the game in the first half and then the tiredness of three games in three days hit.”
Patrick Frisch led the Leopards in the loss with 17 points and according to Wiggins, “held well on the glass.”
“This game was a good prep going into districts to see where we need to be to compete at the state level in a couple weeks,” Wiggins added.
Cove (16-6 overall, 8-1 Old Oregon League) finally picks up some days off before returning home for the final regular season game versus Pine Eagle (9-12, 3-6). Leopard fans will have the chance to see Cove at home for the final time starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.
Panthers finish perfect weekend
IMBLER – Two days, two teams, two wins. The Imbler boys basketball team recorded two home wins, extending the squad’s Old Oregon League record to 7-2.
Hosting the Powder Valley Badgers on Friday, Feb. 3, the Panthers took a 49-42 victory.
“This was an exciting high school game with both teams clawing all night,” said Imbler coach Tony Haddock. “Justin (Frost) was solid all night around the rim scoring and rebounding. Seth (Bingham) has done a real nice job with Powder Valley and has them playing hard.”
Frost ended the game with 22 points followed by Jake Bingaman’s nine points.
The winning continued on Saturday, Feb. 4 as Imbler downed Pine Eagle 59-30.
“This was a nice win for our guys as defensively, we had a good effort and a good effort on the boards,” Haddock said. “Cole (Morgan) is tough for Pine Eagle. He ended with 15 points and had to work his tail off to get it. Jake (Bingaman) and Wyatt (Burns) shot the ball well and we knocked down free throws in this one.”
Bingaman ended the game with 18 points to lead all scorers. Burns added 13 points and Henry Treat ended with 11 points.
Imbler (13-7 overall, 7-2 Old Oregon League) remains in the Panther gym on Friday, Feb. 10 to host Joseph (13-7, 4-5) in the final game of the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Union rebounds to top Echo
ECHO – The Union boys basketball team was back in action after a loss to Nixyaawii, traveling to Echo on Saturday, Feb. 4 to down the Cougars 64-53 in an Old Oregon League showdown.
“This was one of our top performances of the year especially coming off a tough loss to Nixy and having to win to secure the second seed,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “Our guys were mentally tough and were able to respond to every run Echo made. It was senior night for Echo in front of a packed house and our guys stayed focused and determined to get the win. I’m extremely proud of them and we are definitely starting to peak as we get closer to the postseason.”
The Bobcats led by 10 points at the half, 34-24 and added a 30-point second half. The Union defense held Echo to 12 points in the third quarter before the Cougars added 17 points in the final quarter of the game.
Tee Ledbetter led all scorers in the game with 28 points with Chase Koshinsky adding 10 points.
Union (20-3 overall, 7-2 OOL) returns home on Friday, Feb. 10 for the final game of the regular season with a game versus Griswold (1-19, 0-9). The fans have the chance to see the Bobcats at home for the final regular-season game starting at 7 p.m.
Outlaws routed by BMC-leading Stanfield
STANFIELD – The Enterprise boys basketball squad wrapped up a tough weekend road trip with a 77-37 loss to conference-leading Stanfield on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Tiger gym.
On Friday, the Outlaws fell to Heppner, 68-41 in the Mustang gym.
Enterprise (4-18 overall, 2-7 Blue Mountain Conference) looks to get back on track with a return to home gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7, hosting 1A Elgin (2-18 overall) in a nonleague game. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
