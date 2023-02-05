JOSEPH – After four tough quarters, the Powder Valley boys basketball team was able to depart the Eagle gym in Joseph with a slim 49-48 victory on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Powder Valley controlled the first half of the game and led 22-12 at the half. After both teams added 13 points each in the third quarter, Joseph exploded in the final eight minutes for 23 points, coming up just a single point short of forcing the game into overtime.

