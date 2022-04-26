WILSONVILLE — The final recommendation of the Oregon School Activities Association football ad hoc committee has been made — and little, if anything, has been changed from previous proposals.
The committee met Thursday, April 14, and released its final recommendation April 20. The OSAA executive board will vote on the proposal May 2.
The final proposal includes support for 1A six-man football — which has been a pilot program for the last four years — being able to play for an official OSAA state championship. Six-man, under the recommendation, will have an eight-team bracket, consisting of three teams from the nine-team Special District 1, and five teams from Special District 2, which has 14 teams in it.
Joseph Charter School has been among the most dominant during the six-man pilot, having won a de facto championship the first season and playing for a title in the second year. It, along with Echo, Huntington, Pine Eagle and Prairie City/Burnt River, are the six-man schools based in the northeastern corner of the state.
If the proposal is approved, eight-man football will also see changes at the playoffs, as the 26 schools slated to play at the larger 1A level will be placed into a 12-team bracket, a change from the 16-team format the schools have had for decades.
Four teams will automatically qualify from both SD1 and SD2, with four additional at-large slots being filled based on OSAA rankings.
Special District 2 has a large local flavor, as nine of the 14 schools — Cove, Elgin, Enterprise, Imbler, Ione/Arlington, Pilot Rock, Powder Valley, Union and Wallowa — are based in either Union, Wallowa, Umatilla or Morrow counties.
League shake-up
The alignment of the rest of the leagues in Northeastern Oregon will be vastly different as well. The 4A Greater Oregon League is on tap to having more than four teams — not counting the season that featured a 4A/3A hybrid — for the first time since 2005, the year before the state reclassification from four to six classes. The league is slated to include longtime affiliates La Grande and Baker, and will be joined by Pendleton, Crook County, Madras and The Dalles.
The six-team league will have three state playoff berths into the 16-team bracket.
The 3A Eastern Oregon League will feature five schools — McLoughlin, Nyssa, Vale, Burns and Ontario. Only two of those schools will be guaranteed berths to the 3A state playoffs.
The revamped 2A Blue Mountain Conference will include Grant Union, Heppner, Irrigon, Riverside, Stanfield, Umatilla and Weston-McEwen. The seven schools will battle for three playoff berths.
1A8-Special District 2, in addition to the nine aforementioned schools includes Adrian, Crane, Dufur, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat and Sherman/Condon.
And 1A6-SD1 has Dayville/Monument, Harper, Wheeler County and South Wasco County, in addition to the above-named schools.
The committee has completely done away with an idea it floated of banning schools who play down a classification from the postseason, according to a report from The Oregonian. Regionally, that keeps Enterprise, Riverside and Umatilla, as schools playing down, eligible for the postseason.
The proposal, if approved by the board, will go into effect this fall for the 2022-26 time block.
