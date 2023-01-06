La Grande’s Nora Crews (17) and Woodburn’s Crystal Garcia (2) battle for control of the ball. The La Grande Tigers fell 2-0 to the Woodburn Bulldogs Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA 4A Girls Soccer State Championship at Dale Yuranek Field in Woodburn.
LA GRANDE — The state’s coaches have voted and two La Grande players find their names on the 4A All-State Girls Soccer team.
Senior Rosie Aguilera departs high school with first-team honors while fellow senior Nora Crews was named to the second team.
Aguilera started for La Grande since she was a freshman and was named the 4A Greater Oregon League player for the recently completed season.
Crews was named first team for her work during the past season on the 4A Greater Oregon League honors.
Aguilera and Crews were part of a team that won the GOL title, advanced to the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament and finished with an 11-3-1 overall record.
Marist Catholic grabbed both player of the year and coach of the year honors after the voting was tabulated. Sela Freeman picked up player of the year while her coach, Stefan Schroffner was chosen as coach of the year.
