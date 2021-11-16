LA GRANDE — An investigation into alleged use of racism during a recent La Grande state playoff football game is still underway.
The La Grande and Gladstone School Districts are continuing to work alongside the Oregon School Activities Association to get to the bottom of allegations from Gladstone players and parents accusing La Grande players of saying racial slurs during a playoff game on Friday, Nov. 5. The game ended in a major dispute between the two football teams, which Gladstone players claim was the result of persistent racism throughout the contest.
Players and parents documented their accusations in an article released by The Oregonian on Nov. 11.
The entities involved released a joint statement on Tuesday, Nov. 16, that articulated a move toward solidarity between the two schools as the investigation continues.
“The La Grande School District deeply regrets that the Gladstone players, coaching staff, parents and fans did not have a positive experience competing against La Grande High School,” the statement read. “The district is proud of our history of sportsmanship, so we take the situation very seriously.”
OSAA is working with an independent investigator and will take action on the incident when the investigation concludes.
According to the joint statement, both school districts are taking additional actions to smooth out relations on both sides in addition to following OSAA’s policies. These actions include incident reporting, preventative actions, review of game film, interviewing athletes from both teams and fact-finding.
It remains to be seen what potential actions could stem from the incident, but the statement indicates that the two sides are working together in the meantime to build back the relationship between the two schools.
“As we have sought to determine administrative action and potential sanctions; our mutual goal has been to ensure that a restorative and educational process is used to support administrative action and healing as well as prevent reoccurence,” the statement read.
According to the release, La Grande High School will administer implicit bias professional development for athletes and coaches at the school. The two school districts are making plans to hold a meeting between team captains, athletics directors and coaches.
La Grande Athletic Director Darren Goodman said the athletic department is still gathering facts. He declined to comment in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
The statement noted that OSAA has been in communication with the game’s officiating crew. Officials and chain crew members have sent their official statements to OSAA recounting their description of the on-field interactions.
“They’re trying to get as many facts as they can,” said Pete Caldwell, commissioner of the Northeast Oregon Football Officials Association. "My officials have given statements and participated in that investigation process."
The statement reinforces the use of OSAA S.T.A.R sportsmanship expectations, which promote sportsmanship and combats racism and discrimination during athletic events.
As the investigation continues, both schools are taking the extra steps in order to resolve any issues between teams and ensure a respectful environment during athletic competitions.
While the two schools, along with the OSAA, have come to an agreement on programs moving forward, OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said the issue is far from being resolved.
“We will be working with an independent investigator to see exactly what took place and act from there,” Weber said. “To see the school districts looking into this seriously, and going forward, making sure this relationship is repaired, is positive.”
Weber said the steps La Grande is taking are encouraging, and has the support of Gladstone.
“They were supportive in signing the joint release,” he said. “We have been working with both school districts and what steps can be done.”
Weber said issues of racism, complaints and other incidents come across his desk during the school year. Each is thoroughly investigated.
“There are instances that schools deal with personally, or instances where they come to us,” he said. “We work through it with everyone’s best interest. We all want this experience (high school athletics) to be supportive for everyone — students, coaches and spectators. When that doesn’t happen, that is something we take seriously.”
