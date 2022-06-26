WALLA WALLA — The 16U La Grande Legacy Legends baseball team picked up a win in five contests last week, with the win coming at the Walla Walla Tournament.
The Legends dropped a 13-5 contest to the Owyhee Rivercats on June 23, a pair of games on June 24, then defeated Baker on June 25 before wrapping with a loss June 26 to Boise.
La Grande fell behind Owyhee 6-0 after three innings before scoring five runs in the fourth to get back in the game.
Kenai Huff drove in La Grande’s first two runs with a double, Owen Seaquist hit a sacrifice fly and Phillip Williams added a two-run single to cap the rally with a deficit cut to 6-5.
Owyhee, though, scored a run in the fifth, then broke the game open with six runs in the sixth.
In the first game June 24, Kennewick scored the game’s first 11 runs on the way to a 17-2, five-inning win.
The Legends, who had just three hits and committed six errors, scored both their runs in the third on a Quinten Theiler RBI single and on a balk.
Later that day, the team played closer but fell short in a 5-2 loss to Rainier.
Both Legends’ runs came in the fourth, with Marshall Begin hitting an RBI single and Jordan Tucker adding a sacrifice fly.
On June 25, the Legends got a little revenge, and back in the win column, with a 13-3, five-inning win against Baker.
Theiler tossed all five innings, striking out five and allowing just five hits. None of the three runs allowed were earned.
A Baker miscue resulted in two runs in the first inning, and La Grande pushed the lead to 5-0 in the second on a Tucker RBI groundout, a Theiler sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded hit batter. Carter Seaquist hit an RBI double to start the scoring in a five-run third, with Nolan Needham following with a two-run single and two more runs scoring on an error for a 10-0 game.
A wild pitch, double steal and another RBI hit by Carter Seaquist, all in the fifth, rounded out the La Grande scoring.
On June 26, La Grande spotted Boise a 10-0 lead, got seven runs back in the fourth inning, then gave back six of the runs as the Legends ultimately fell 16-7.
The Legends trailed 10-0 before five straight run-scoring hits — all with two outs — got them back in the game. RBI singles by Carter Seaquist and Patrick Stenkamp got La Grande on the board, and Tucker followed with a two-run double to make it 10-4 in the fourth. Theiler followed with a two-run single, and Needham capped the output with an RBI double.
The 16U team (2-7 overall) competes in the Spokane Wood Bat Tournament July 1-3.
