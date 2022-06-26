BEND — After dropping its opening game at the Bend Wood Bat American Legion baseball tournament, the 18U La Grande Legacy Legends baseball team won out to post a 3-1 record at the tournament.
The team opened Thursday, June 23, with an 8-5 loss to the Centennial Cannons, seeing Centennial take the lead for good with three runs in a tie-breaking sixth inning.
The Legends took an early lead on a third-inning RBI groundout by Griffin McIlmoil. Centennial scored three times in the fourth to pull ahead, but La Grande evened the score in the home half of the frame on Cesar Rodriguez’s RBI double. The Cannons scored three in the sixth, but La Grande stayed close with a run scoring on a dropped third strike and McIlmoil adding an RBI single.
Centennial added two runs in the seventh for the final margin.
Rodriguez went 3-for-3 and McIlmoil was 2-for-3, but the rest of the Legends were a combined 1-for-21 in the loss.
On June 24, Sam Tsiatsos threw six shutout innings and Logan Williams had two hits in a 5-1 win over Crook County.
An error allowed Williams to score the first run in the first inning, and La Grande extended the lead to 3-0 in the third on a Jarett Armstrong RBI groundout and a Noah McIlmoil RBI single. An error and a Griffin McIlmoil RBI single in the sixth allowed two insurance runs to score.
Tsiatsos struck out seven, walked three and allowed just three hits in earning the team’s first win of the summer.
The Legends scored early and often in a 13-1, six-inning victory over West Salem on June 25. Nick Bornstedt powered the offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. His home run, a two-run shot, was part of a four-run second inning that helped stake La Grande to a 6-0 lead. Two RBI singles by Armstrong, an RBI double by Jace Schow and a bases-loaded walk were part of the early offensive barrage.
The Legends added four runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Schow and Bornstedt, a passed ball and a Rodriguez sacrifice fly, then added three runs in the sixth on a passed ball and a pair of errors.
Williams tossed all six innings for La Grande, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts.
And the Legends wrapped up June 26 with a 2-1 victory over Canby as Owen Rinker delivered a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Both teams scored in the third, with La Grande pulling even in the home half on Williams’ sacrifice fly. The score held at 1-all until the Legends hit three straight singles in the seventh, with Rinker’s completing the win.
Schow tossed six innings of one-ball for a tough to take no-decision, striking out nine, walking two and scattering seven hits. Bornstedt pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.
The Legends (3-4 overall) travel to Spokane for another wood bat tournament July 1-3.
