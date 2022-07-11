LA GRANDE — The 18U La Grande Legacy Legends American Legion baseball team split a home doubleheader against Hodgen Distributing of Pendleton Thursday, July 7, dropping the opener 5-4 and winning the second game, 5-2.
The Legends took a 2-1 lead in the second inning of the opener on an RBI groundout by Griffin McIlmoil and an RBI single by Sergio Staab, but Hodgen tied the game in the fourth and scored twice in the fifth to take the lead for good, taking advantage of an error to score the second run of the frame.
The lead reached 5-2 in the sixth before La Grande scored twice in the home half, using a Sam Tsiatsos RBI groundout and Carter Peasley RBI single to get within a run.
The Legends had 11 hits, two each from Tsiatsos, Staab and Peasley. Staab allowed four runs on five hits in five innings, walking two and striking out two.
In the nightcap, Jarett Armstrong pitched five shutout innings and allowed just four hits with four strikeouts.
Cesar Rodriguez put the Legends ahead in the third with a one-out RBI triple, and drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the fifth that made it 2-0. Armstrong helped his own case a batter later with a two-run single to make it 4-0, and Peasley, who had two hits, added an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single.
La Grande (7-6-1) hosts Redmond in a best-of-three district playoff July 15-16, with the winner advancing to state beginning July 20. The teams play at 5 p.m. July 15 and noon July 16, with the third game, if necessary, at 3 p.m.
The 16U squad played in Pendleton July 7 and dropped two games to the Diamondjaxx, 15-5 and 13-3, both in six innings.
Jordan Tucker’s second-inning RBI groundout briefly tied the score for La Grande, but Pendleton scored twice in the third and fourth to go ahead 5-1.
A run scored on a double play and on an error in the fifth to get La Grande within two, and after Pendleton pushed the lead back to five, Owen Seaquist’s RBI single and a run on an error in the sixth made it 8-5. But Pendleton put the game away in the bottom of the sixth with seven runs, enforcing the mercy rule.
In the second game, Seaquist sparked the offense again, getting La Grande on the board in the third with an RBI double that cut an early deficit to 4-1. That was as close as La Grande got, though, as Pendleton gradually pulled away for the win.
Phillip Williams added an RBI single in the loss for the Legends (3-11-1) who next host Hermiston either July 12-13, depending on weather conditions. Those games are likely to be the season finale for the 16U squad. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
