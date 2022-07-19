LA GRANDE — A heartbreaking finish prevented the 18U La Grande Legacy Legends baseball team from qualifying for the American Legion state tournament.
Redmond SunWest scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to rally from a four-run deficit and top La Grande, 7-6, in the finale of a best-of-three regional series Saturday, July 16.
Redmond, which found itself down 6-2 in the fourth, chipped away at the margin. Redmond, the designated home team in the third game despite it being played in La Grande, scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly. In the eighth, with one out and runners on first and second, La Grande got a ground ball and attempted to turn a double play, but an error on the play allowed the winning run for Redmond to score from second base. It was the second error of the inning for La Grande, which had played a clean defensive game to that point.
The Legends were seemingly in control of the game when they scored four times in the fourth — all with two outs — to break a 2-all tie. Kai Carson singled home Owen Rinker to give La Grande its first lead of the game. Two walks loaded the bases, and Devin Bell unloaded the bases with a single to make the score 6-2.
Redmond got a run back in the home half of the fourth and two runs in the fifth to get within one, which set the stage for the dramatic ending.
The Legends added a run in the second on a passed ball and in the third on an error.
Earlier in the day, La Grande dropped the second game of the series, 6-3, after another late Redmond rally.
The Legends never led, but scored three times in the fourth inning to tie the game. Rinker’s RBI groundout got La Grande on the board. Eli Bisenius followed with an RBI single, and Logan Williams added another RBI single to knot the score at 3-all.
But Redmond scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to secure the win and force the deciding third game.
A day earlier, on July 15, La Grande took the early lead in the series, using its own late rally to earn an 8-5 win.
The Legends entered the fifth inning down 5-4, but scored four times to take the lead for good. Bell’s two-run double scored Williams and Jace Schow with the tying and go-ahead runs. Cesar Rodriguez followed two batters later with a double to drive in Bell, and Sergio Staab added an RBI single for the final margin.
La Grande had been down 5-0 entering the home half of the fourth before finally breaking through to get in the game. Jarret Armstrong’s two-run double scored Schow and Bell and got the Legends on the board. Rodriguez then drove in Armstrong with a triple, and scored on Griffin McIlmoil’s RBI groundout to pull La Grande within one.
The Legends won the opener despite committing five errors, including three in the first inning when Redmond scored three runs for an early advantage.
The summer season ends for La Grande with a record of 8-8-1.
The 16U team also saw its season end last week with a pair of home losses to Hermiston on Tuesday, July 12.
La Grande was plagued by 10 errors in a 16-2 loss in the opener of the doubleheader, but was much more competitive in the nightcap, though it suffered a 15-10 setback.
In the first game, Nolan Needham’s first-inning single and Noah Spence’s second-inning single brought in runs that kept La Grande within 4-2 after two.
The rest of the game, though, belonged to Hermiston, as it scored twice in the third inning and seven times in the fourth to take command.
La Grande committed nine more errors, and was down 14-3 through 3-1/2 innings, but then found an offensive burst to stay around. A bases-loaded hit batter allowed Marshall Begin to score, and Heber Olson followed with a two-run double to make it 14-6. Two batters later, Owen Seaquist’s two-run single closed the gap even more.
Needham swiped home in the fifth on a double steal to cut the deficit to five, and Riley Krantz scored on a passed ball in the sixth for the final Legends’ run.
Shaun Youngblood scored on a steal of home in the second to give La Grande an early lead, and Carter Seaquist added an RBI single in the third.
The 16U team finishes the summer with a record of 3-13-1.
