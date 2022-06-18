LA GRANDE — Fans watching the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends this summer might have a sense of deja vu.
That’s because the roster for the American Legion team is loaded with players who were a part of the La Grande Tigers’ squad that just wrapped up a state championship run.
The Legends will have two teams going this summer — an 18U squad and a 16U group — and with the exception of the graduating seniors, head coach Parker McKinley has largely the same team he coached during the high school season.
“The majority of our seniors are moving on,” he said. “They’ll play in a few of the tournaments we have scheduled, our high-level Triple-A tournaments. Some will continue to play with us. Otherwise, it’s mostly the returning high school guys.”
The summer season will provide players with the opportunity to get added games under their belts — the 18U team has between 18 and 26 games currently scheduled, depending on how far they advance in tournaments, while the 16U team will play as many as 27 games. The extra field time will help lay a foundation for the 2023 season.
“Just trying to get ready to compete for a high run next spring,” McKinley said. “Every summer, I would say, is kind of an opportunity for a new group of guys to start playing together. I say that with a little reserve — it’s not necessarily a new group, but not all the guys have been on the field at the same time.”
Building camaraderie among those returning players becomes a vital piece of the summer, he added.
“Getting the meshing together as a team (is important),” he said. “The summer is a great opportunity to do that, travel (and) play some high-level competition. Keep trying to get better and stronger.”
There has been virtually no downtime from the end of the high school season, but McKinley said that has some benefits.
“I think one of the biggest positives is everybody’s arms are still in shape,” he said. “In baseball something we need to be careful of is arm health. Really, to be able to continue through for the next six weeks or so, we can keep rolling with where we are at with arm health and arm care.”
Pitching figures to be a strength for the Legends, with the likes of Jace Schow, Sam Tsiatsos and Logan Williams — who went a combined 18-0 in the spring for LHS — leading the way.
But McKinley thinks that like the high school team, even with the loss of the seniors, this squad will be well-rounded.
“My opinion might be a little bit biased, but I think we’ll be pretty competitive,” he said. “I feel like we always have kids ready to go, to jump in when it’s their time to go. I don’t necessarily see this next group being any different. There’s kids that have been working hard since the time they were freshmen. They will continue to work hard all the way through to when they are seniors. That is what allows us to not necessarily rebuild but reload. Time will tell as far as the competitiveness (this summer).”
The approach from the coaching staff from spring to summer will be about the same as well.
“I think one of the things that is a strength for our program is the kids play together in the spring and the summer,” McKinley said. “When it comes down to it, the number of games that our kids have the opportunity to play together is a tremendous advantage over our opponents.”
One difference, though, is that “we can let our shoulders relax a bit in the summer,” he said. “It’s a great time for learning and being able to figure out things that are going well and aren’t going well.”
The 16U team has already opened play with contests against Pendleton and Baker. Along the way, the team is slated to play at tournaments in Walla Walla, Spokane and Pendleton, and will host a wood bat tournament July 9-10. The 18U team begins this weekend with three games at home, and has tournaments in Bend and Spokane on the slate before hosting the district tournament — a state qualifier — July 15-16.
