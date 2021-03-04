Back in the game: Tigers take victory at Community Field

LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School Tigers returned to the field Tuesday, March 2, and seized victory in the first home game since Gov. Brown lifted restrictions on high school sports.
Approximately two dozen spectators took to the stands at Eastern Oregon University’s Community Field to watch the Tigers soccer team play against the Four Rivers Senior Preparatory Falcons of Ontario. Parents and media sat masked and bundled up in blankets as the night went on. The stands were closed to the general public, while guests were limited to two persons of the same household per player, with social distance rules enforced.
Still, that didn’t hinder some die-hard sports fans from watching the first home game since the pandemic began. A group of high school students sat in a pickup outside the field along Sixth Avenue and watched from their vehicle, and others did likewise. As the Tigers scored, a flurry of honks erupted from the vehicles.
“I’m glad to get the kids back on the field. I’m glad the parents could watch,” said Darren Goodman, athletic director for La Grande High School. “Hopefully we can iron out the wrinkles and it’ll get smoother and smoother each time.”
Regarding restrictions, Goodman said it’s a work in progress to ensure family members can safely watch the games from the stands.
“We want to go slow so we’re making sure we’re doing it safely,” he said.
The game was a blowout with the Tigers leading 5-0 in the first half against the Four Rivers Falcons. The La Grande offense was too much for the Falcons to handle, and most of the game was spent near the visiting team’s net. By the second half, the Tigers played much more defensively, shifting the ball back toward a middle-game to force their opponents to wear themselves out.
The gambit worked. The Falcons were running on fumes from the constant pressure, allowing the Tigers ample breathing room against any comeback attempts. La Grande scored two points in the second half, and the game ended with a resounding 7-0 victory from the Tigers.
The next home game will be the girl’s soccer team against Four Rivers on Tuesday, March 9.
