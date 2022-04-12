LA GRANDE — The Tigers are firing out of the gates this season.
The La Grande varsity baseball team started the season in strong form, rattling off wins and benefiting from key performances from players all across the diamond. Senior Devin Bell has anchored La Grande’s hitting prowess during the fast start to the season, garnering statewide honors.
“I think that compared to the other teams we’ve played, our teamwork is like a brotherhood with each other and that leads us to play amazing on the field,” Bell said. “As soon as this baseball season started, we were all right into it. We just got straight into it like we never left.”
The Tigers have cruised through the first third of the season, defeating most opponents in dominant fashion. La Grande is 10-1 on the year, riding a six-game winning streak into the bulk of league competition.
Facing a heavy slate of nonconference road games to start off the season, La Grande came out on top with an 8-1 record through the competition in Washington, Arizona and the west side of Oregon. Upon returning home for the first official games on the new turf at Pioneer Park, the Tigers stayed in top form with a convincing doubleheader victory over Ontario to begin league play. La Grande won game one 14-1 and ran away with a 19-1 victory in the second matchup.
The Tigers have left little in question in most of their victories this year, scoring double digits in seven games and winning by nearly 10 runs on average — while holding opponents to an average of 2.3 runs per contest.
Leading the way at the plate so far has been Bell, who has been a nightmare to opposing pitchers. Through 11 games, Bell is averaging .542 at the plate with 18 runs and 32 RBIs. The senior noted that the players on the team have been playing together for years, making for a smooth transition from the offseason to regular season.
Bell noted that the one-two punch of himself and Cole Jorgensen is one of the lineup’s strengths, making it difficult for pitchers to pitch around either hitter. La Grande’s offense has been firing as a whole, scoring 12 or more runs in each of the last six games.
“My mindset is to get on base, because I usually have Cole Jorgensen coming up behind me and I know that he is completely capable of hitting me in every single time,” Bell said. “My mindset is to get on base and score every at-bat.”
On top of his hitting prowess, Bell has contributed on the mound as well. The senior is 2-0 on the year over three starts, combining for six innings, 11 strikeouts, three hits allowed and just one run.
His performances at the plate and on the mound during La Grande’s road trip to Arizona in late March earned Bell OSAA athlete of the week on Thursday, March 31.
“I try to just take care of business when my team and coach need me,” Bell said of his added presence on the mound this year.
Bell has been one of several dominant arms so far this season, alongside Jace Schow, Sam Tsiatsos, Logan Williams and Nick Bornstedt.
Schow emerged as one of the team’s aces early on, going 3-0 over five outings. Schow has pitched 18.2 innings, tallying 20 strikeouts and allowing five runs. As a team, the Tigers have allowed just one run in five separate games and kept every opposing team to five or less runs this season.
After winning its first two league games, La Grande is set to travel to face league opponents McLoughlin, Baker/Powder Valley and Ontario through the end of April. The Tigers host McLoughlin and Baker/Powder Valley in early May to close out league competition, before concluding the regular season with a matchup against Pendleton/Griswold at home.
A fast start to the season has the Tigers one step closer to their ultimate goal of winning a state title, but the team’s mentality continues to focus on one game at a time. With a deadly combination of efficient hitters and emerging aces on the mound, La Grande will look to continue its early season success into the second half of the regular season.
“We all want to win a state championship of course, but we just have to take it game-by-game and approach each team that faces us,” Bell said. “We’re taking it game-by-game, but I think we all know that we should be in the championship game and that it’s our top goal.”
