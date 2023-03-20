LA GRANDE — The players of the year on the boys side of the Old Oregon League all came from within about 25 miles within the Grande Ronde Valley.
Two players — Imbler's Justin Frost and Cove's Patrick Frisch — shared the Ladd Division’s player of the year, while the Meacham Division saw Tee Ledbetter of Union take the honor, the second year in a row he has been named a league POY after winning the Blue Mountain Conference’s award in 2022.
“Tee’s back-to-back player of the year, that doesn’t happen all that often,” Union head coach Odin Miller said of the junior. “First BMC and then OOL Meacham Division. That’s just a testament to how solid he is. What he was able to do down the stretch, from district to state, it was pretty incredible. Being able to take over some games for us, it was fun to watch. He’s worked hard all year, his maturity, his approach to the game is continuing to grow, and that has a direct result to what he does on the court.”
Ledbetter already has the ability to lead in whatever category is needed, and is among the best players in the state at the 1A level, Miller said. He noted that the growth in his senior year will be more based on developing as a leader.
“Statistically, he’s as elite as anybody in the state at our level,” Miller said. “I don’t think he’s going to need to take a statistical jump at all. Just continue to be a leader and let the boys know we have another chance to win a state title — just building that belief.”
Meanwhile Frost, a junior for a Panthers team that improved its win total by six games and ended a playoff drought dating to 2017, was a workhorse all season for Imbler head coach Tony Haddock.
“He’s really motivated on winning, and he works really hard,” Haddock said. “He doesn't know any way to work. He turned into a kid like we needed on the floor.”
Haddock said Frost provided the necessary rebounding and scoring, but also had good footwork and strength. He had the ability to stay on the court for all 32 minutes if needed, too.
“If I'm being honest, I probably do a bad job of finding breaks for him,” Haddock said. “He and Patrick were co-(players of the year), and I thought they were both deserving. … It’s fun watching them. It’s like a couple bull elk watching them go when they play.”
With another year to play, Haddock listed some of the elements the 6-foot-5 forward can grow in.
“Foot speed is something he can get better at. We’ll try to increase his range. He was pretty solid up to 15 feet,” Haddock said, noting, though, he did hit three 3-pointers in the district tournament against Union.
Frisch, the Leopards’ senior post, led Cove to a first-round playoff win, another step forward for a program that struggled to win for much of the last decade until Doug Wiggins took over as head coach.
“A lot of teams, their game plan was based on how to shut Patrick down,” said Wiggins, who himself was named the Ladd Division’s coach of the year. “A lot of times you would see the shift were they were double, triple-teaming him to shut (him) down. … We always went into the games trying to prep on Patrick, getting the ball inside, getting them to double and triple him. He was good at sharing the ball, kicking it out for an inside-out. He has good vision of the court for that.”
As for being named coach of the year, Wiggins credited the Leopard players, who bought into what his staff taught to turn around a program that won two games in 2019-2020. That team went 19-8 this season.
“They are so coachable. They were great to bring to the program what it needed,” he said. “We needed to get some discipline back in the game. That is what these kids focused on. It was good to get that recognition to show our team could be coached and to turn things around. Four years ago, we struggled to win two games. Last year, we made it to state, this year we got to state. It was good to see that program turn around.”
Along with the POY honors, Grande Ronde Valley players who received all-league honors included Union’s Bo Ledbetter getting first-team in the Meacham Division, and teammate Chase Koshinsky earning second-team recognition. Elgin’s Parker Caldwell also was named to the second team.
In the Ladd Division, first-team honors went to Powder Valley’s Cole Martin and Wyatt Burgess of Cove, while the second-team featured two Imbler players: Jake Bingaman and Wyatt Burns. Cove’s Terrell Davis also made the second team, as did Powder Valley’s Logan Profitt.
