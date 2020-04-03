UNION — The Union girls basketball team went on a run in 2019-20 that proved it to be one of the best in the state.
Two of Union’s players received a similar recognition following the season.
Sophomore guard Callie Glenn and senior guard Brianna Kohr were named to the 2A all-state team, which is voted on by the coaches.
Glenn was tapped as a first-team all-state performer for the Bobcats, who finished 25-5 and placed fifth, while Kohr was named honorable mention.
“I am pleased for them,” Union girls head coach Rhondie Rickman-Johansen said. “One thing I really want to stress is they weren’t able to get those kind of awards and acknowledgment without the girls around them. They know it was a team effort.… It’s a great achievement because that means other coaches around the state are seeing your hard work.”
Glenn has proven herself as one of the state’s premier players at the 2A level in just two years and, Rickman-Johansen said, has a bright future ahead of her.
“Callie again had a complete season,” the coach said. “She’s the driver on the team. She has a passion for the game. She works hard at the game in the offseason, and it shows when it comes to her performance on the court. She brings so many things to the game and to our team. She’s the player you can count on and kind of depend on to do all those things nightly.... Callie’s also just such a humble girl about it. Sometimes she doesn’t even recognize in her own self what she is capable of.”
Glenn herself was shocked at the accolade.
“I was very surprised. I was not expecting it at all,” she said.
Glenn noted when her coach sent her the all-state list, she couldn’t find her name on it.
Turned out, it was because she was looking too low.
“I was looking on third team and honorable mention,” she said.
Glenn added part of the surprise in the award was being named with the other high-caliber players on teams Union saw at state.
“When we went to the state tournament there were a lot of good players there,” she said. “You don’t realize how many good players there are.”
Kohr finished her prep hoops career with a feather in her cap in getting recognized by the state’s coaches.
“She really earned that this year,” Rickman-Johansen said of her daughter, Kohr. “She made it her goal to be a factor to be reckoned with in the Blue Mountain Conference with her scoring and her defense. She really stepped up this year as a scorer, a teammate and as a leader.”
The coach added it was icing on the cake for Kohr “as a senior and being an integral part of the program for four years. It’s a good ending for her.”
More honors for regional athletes
Up in Wallowa County, Ashlyn Gray capped off her high school basketball career by earning third-team all-state after helping steer the Enterprise girls to a 17-7 record and a near upset of eventual state runner-up Monroe.
“I thought that her versatility, her ability to play whatever we needed (were key),” EHS head coach Mike Crawford said of Gray, who was a post but had the ability to play anywhere on the floor. “She brought it down the court as much as my (point guard) did.”
Crawford said a facet of Gray’s senior year was that she stepped up and turned in her best efforts when the team needed her the most.
“When we went to state at Monroe, she was our top player,” the coach said. “She did that over and over in games. She did that her whole career.”
Her all-around ability also showed in the stat sheet. Crawford noted Gray led the team in every statistical category except assists, and wasn’t far off the team lead there.
“I’m just really happy for her,” he said. “I think it was totally deserving to be in the top three teams. It wouldn’t have surprised me if she was higher. I would have been surprised if she was lower.”
On the boys side, Union junior Keegan Glenn garnered honorable mention for the Bobcats, perhaps a more impressive feat considering Union, though going 17-10, missed the playoffs, and most all-state players are on playoff teams.
“That’s how you get your exposure. You get to state, you get to play in front of coaches and people,” Union head coach Odin Miller said.
“For Keegan to get recognized is a testament to how good he is.”
Glenn averaged 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Union on the season.
“You’re not going to find a kid that works harder than him,” Miller said. “He’s dedicated. He’s a great young man, and he deserves this. I’m proud of him. I feel fortunate he got that accolade.”
Miller noted, though, that Glenn is already looking to reach higher next season.
“He was excited, but at the same time he’s the kind of kid who wants to do more,” he said.
