Imbler’s Garrett Burns wrestles with Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez at the Muilenburg tournament hosted at La Grande High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2021. La Grande swept the competition earning 320 combined points to earn the title. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Imbler’s Garrett Burns wrestles with Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez at the Muilenburg tournament hosted at La Grande High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2021. La Grande swept the competition earning 320 combined points to earn the title. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Union County may witness wrestling history this weekend — not once, but twice.
La Grande’s Braden Carson and Imbler’s Garrett Burns are both in pursuit of their third career individual state titles at their respective championships this weekend.
For Carson, a three-peat would put him atop the ranks of a storied wrestling program at La Grande. The senior enters the 145-pound competition with a 35-1 record on the season. Carson has won individual state titles in the last two seasons.
The Tigers also enter Saturday’s competition at Cascade High School as a contender to take home a team title. This would be the second time in three years that La Grande has brought home a state championship, following a runner-up finish last season.
For Imbler, all eyes will be on Burns as the senior is the only wrestler for the Panthers at the 2A/1A state championship in Culver.
Burns enters the 126-pound division having lost only twice this year. The senior is the odds-on favorite in the event and aims to reclaim his title.
No wrestler has won three individual titles in Union County, and the feat is rare across the state. The last time a wrestler in the area accomplished a three-peat was when Steven Beckman did so for Joseph/Wallowa in 2019.
The two wrestlers have already made history in their programs as two-time state champions, but will be looking for even more this weekend. Securing their third individual state titles would cement Burns and Carson as two of the greatest wrestlers to ever take the mats in the state of Oregon.
———
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.