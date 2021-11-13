La Grande’s Emily Tubbs charges up a hill at the OSAA Class 4A girls cross-country championship, Saturday Nov. 6, 2021, at Lane Community College in Eugene. Tubbs won the event with a time of 19:04.6 on the 5,000 meter course.
A cross-country powerhouse could be in the works in La Grande.
The La Grande girls cross-country team came away with an admirable finish at the OSAA Class 4A State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 6, taking fourth overall with 111 points. The Tigers were just 26 points back of first-place Siuslaw in a gridlocked top four.
Leading the way for La Grande, as she did all season, was sophomore Emily Tubbs in the pole position at 19 minutes, 4.6 seconds. Tubbs beat the second-place runner by 14 seconds to take home an individual state title. The individual championship concludes a season where Tubbs won every race she competed in.
La Grande’s top four has been consistent all season, earning strong finishes from freshman Cecilia Villagomez (20:25.3) in ninth, sophomore Kiah Carlson (20:38) in 14th and sophomore Faith Calhoun (20:56.3) in 22nd. Junior Anne Sweet rounded out the Tigers’ efforts at 77th.
All five of La Grande’s runners will be back next season, while its young core will look to build on the successes of this season.
If the Tigers can garner some more depth, the team could enter next season as the odds-on favorite to take the 4A title. After a stellar sophomore campaign, Tubbs will certainly be the runner to watch in pursuit of another individual title.
Depth was the achilles heel for La Grande this season, as seen in the Baker Invite on Oct. 1. Carlson was injured during the race and unable to finish, which put the Tigers below the threshold to qualify for a team score. Moving forward into next season, head coach Alma Crow is just a runner or two away from having a deeper group capable of competing with the best teams in the state.
The Tigers have plenty to be proud of from this season, with four underclassmen all placing in the top 25 at the state meet. With a little more added depth to its core group, La Grande could be the team to beat at the 4A level the next two years.
