Not many teams have experienced the kind of continued success that the La Grande girls soccer team has under head coach Sam Brown.
The last time the Tigers lost a league matchup was in 2016 to Ontario, long before any of the current players on the roster were even in high school.
Since then, La Grande has won 26 straight league games by a combined score of 129-8. To say that La Grande is a powerhouse in the Greater Oregon League would be an understatement.
In addition to the sustained success at the league level, the Tigers have been hitting their stride late in the year. La Grande has won its last four matches in a row, each ending in a shutout.
The Tigers most recently exploded in an 8-0 victory against McLoughlin, on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
La Grande is anchored by two seniors in defense, but every other player on the roster is either a junior or younger. Juniors Rylie Huddleston, Sophia Petty and Rosie Aguilera have combined for a lethal attacking unit of forwards. Huddleston tallied two goals and an assist in the win over McLoughlin.
The Tigers are 9-2-1 overall this year and 5-0 in league play, with the only blemishes coming in non-league games against Pendleton/Weston-McEwen and Fruitland, Idaho. Fruitland and La Grande have had a pair of competitive matches this season. In a matchup at Community Stadium, the Grizzlies came back from three goals down to force a 3-all draw, and then they posted a 3-2 win over the Tigers at Fruitland.
After that loss, the Tigers have stepped on the gas and looked strong near the end of the year. Despite losing to Pendleton/Weston-McEwen early in the season, La Grande won 2-0 in a rematch on Oct. 11.
Seven of the team’s last eight matches have been shutout victories, while La Grande’s overall goal differential is 43-14. With just one game remaining at home, against Ontario on Oct. 26, the Tigers are poised to continue their league winning streak and carry that momentum into a playoff push.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.