As many are aware, an investigation is underway regarding the alleged racism from La Grande’s football team during a state playoff matchup against Gladstone.
The allegations listed by Gladstone players and parents outlined in an article from The Oregonian are appalling, and serious action should be taken if proven true. With that being said, it seems that the narrative is already tilting in the direction that La Grande is guilty, even though the investigation is still ongoing. La Grande has released two statements thus far, neither of which admit to any of the allegations.
This premature indictment on La Grande is creating a difficult situation for all sides involved.
The La Grande School District, Gladstone School District and Oregon School Activities Association are diligently looking into the allegations as a conclusion to the investigation nears. A joint statement released by all three entities on Tuesday, Nov. 16, described solidarity between the schools and looked at ways to mend the relationship between competing sides.
The La Grande School District should be commended for how it has handled the situation, following OSAA guidelines and doing what it can to provide clarity into the situation.
However, the damage has already been done in terms of condemning La Grande’s reputation. If the investigation comes back and shows that the players were not saying racial slurs, La Grande’s name has already been dragged through the mud. A group of leading Democrats from the Oregon House of Representatives even called out the school and called for action. Again — these are allegations, and the investigation is ongoing.
If the allegations are true, that is a serious issue that the school and athletic program will need to handle moving forward in order to avoid an issue like this ever happening again. However, it seems unlikely that video or personal accounts are going to reveal any major outcomes to the investigation.
Before any action is taken or any names are slandered, the full investigation must run its course to get to the bottom of what happened during that playoff game.
