Wallowa’s Zoe Hermans brings the ball up court during a matchup against Elgin in the quarterfinals of the Old Oregon League district tournament at Baker High School on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The Cougars defeated the Huskies 28-18 to advance to the semifinals. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
It’s not March, but there’s madness in the air for prep basketball fans.
Local basketball teams are fighting for state playoff contention at district tournaments this weekend, giving one final push to keep their seasons alive. While the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the past two postseasons, fans are back in the stands in full effect this year to create an exciting environment for playoff hoops.
In the opening rounds of the 1A Old Oregon League tournament, fans and students alike poured into Baker High School to support their athletes. Six different schools competed in the quarterfinal rounds across the boys and girls brackets, drawing large crowds for each contest. Playoff basketball truly proves the idea that every team enters the postseason with a 0-0 record, as Cove and Pine Eagle battled out a late-game thriller on the boys side and Elgin and Wallowa competed in a defensive showdown.
Playoff seedings and bragging rights are on the line in the championship games at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in Baker City. Third-place matchups, which are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., will be make-or-break for Old Oregon League teams looking to clinch a state playoff spot.
Union heads to the 2A Blue Mountain Conference Tournament as a top seed on the girls side and a promising three-seed on the boys side. The Pendleton Convention Center is sure to be packed on the final day of tournament action as 2A schools compete for berths into the state tournament.
La Grande is set to square off with Baker on both the boys and girls sides on Feb. 19. The boys’ matchups against the rival Bulldogs have been a bit of an anomaly this year. The Tigers were run out of their own gym by Baker on Jan. 28, losing 67-41. Less than two weeks later, La Grande bounced back with a resounding 55-28 win in Baker City. The third matchup of the season on Feb. 19 will determine who takes home the Greater Oregon League crown.
With games on consecutive days and little time to prepare in between matchups, district tournament contention is not for the faint of heart. As regular-season records are thrown out the window, local district tournaments present the opportunity for teams to determine their own postseason fate.
