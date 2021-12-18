Powder Valley athletics recently honored the life of Calvin Hiatt, a referee who was tragically killed in a November car accident in Malheur County.
The tournament was a success, with 12 different schools competing in the three-day event. Top local teams took the stage and powerhouse programs came in from surrounding counties to take part. All the ticket proceeds from 32 total games went to Hiatt’s family — he left behind a wife and five kids.
Hiatt was well respected in the sports community for his tireless efforts to local athletics.
Powder Valley Athletic Director Brad Dunten called Hiatt a close friend and credited him for countless hours dedicated to sports in Eastern Oregon. The Vale native served as a referee, youth sports coach and assistant women’s basketball coach at Treasure Valley Community College.
“Calvin was very instrumental in athletics and dedicated quite a lot of time to athletics,” Dunten said prior to the tournament. “He’s going to be missed.”
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, embracing those that make an impact on your life is a crucial habit that we often forget to do. In the sports world, connections are made so easily between coaches, players, fans and referees — sharing a common passion will often do that.
The home-team Badgers defended their turf throughout the tournament, going 3-0 on the boys side. Powder Valley and Union concluded the tournament with a thriller of a finale, with the Badgers topping the Bobcats 54-50.
On the girls side, the Union swept the three-game slate and remained undefeated on the season. Both the Powder Valley boys team and Union girls team are looking like potential contenders early in the year at the Class 1A and 2A levels, respectively.
As a whole, the tournament did right in honoring the memory of an unsung hero in the local sports world. The Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament was a perfect example of sports playing a role bigger than just balls and strikes — it can be how friendships are made, lessons are learned and lives are honored.
