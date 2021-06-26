When the La Grande girls basketball team finished the 2020 season, expectations were high for a 4A state championship run. With the travel arrangements already planned, everything took a turn for the worse as COVID-19 put a stop to sports across the country.
More than a year later, the Tigers joined Union’s boys, and the Powder Valley boys and girls teams in the group of Union County squads to make postseason runs. It’s no secret that the pandemic-affected 2021 season provided a number of challenges, making these teams’ tournament runs even more impressive. Starting the season in the spring and playing seniors that already graduated are just two of the challenges coaches in the area faced this season.
La Grande was near flawless this year, going 10-0 in the regular season and cruising by Madras in the first round of the 4A state tournament on Tuesday, June 24. Camryn Collman was unstoppable in the first-round matchup, scoring 43 points. Collman was the glue for La Grande this year and led one of the stronger Tigers girls teams in recents years. She is signed to play at the University of Portland next fall.
Collman was joined by seniors Ella Dunlap, Lauren Rinker, Grace Perry and McKaylee Orton in an upperclassmen-led effort. Dunlap’s proficient scoring and rebounding in the paint balanced Collman’s perimeter play to create a well-oiled offensive machine. La Grande averaged over 60 points and won by less than 10 points only one time in the regular season.
The Tigers faced their toughest matchup of the year in the 4A Showcase Final Four, battling undefeated the Mustangs of Hidden Valley on Thursday, June 24. La Grande fell 48-40 in a neck-and-neck battle. Despite falling short, La Grande was one of the more dominant teams in the area and its group of seniors should be applauded for leading that effort.
For the Union boys, head coach Odin Miller coached a similar senior-heavy roster this season. Led by offensive standout Keegan Glenn, six seniors guided the Bobcats to an 8-3 regular-season record and a first-place finish in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference.
Glenn regularly scored 30 or more points in games this year, while sharpshooter Vuk Koyadinivich often heated up from beyond the arc with ease. Koyadinivich scored four 3-pointers in Union’s 59-50 victory over Portland Christian in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
The victory was a milestone for Miller and the Bobcats, marking the program’s first state tournament win since 2000. Before then, a Union boys team hadn’t won a state tournament game since 1950.
Union faced one of its toughest matchups of the year in the second round against Oakland High School. The Bobcats entered the fourth quarter down 11, but fought back to trail by just one point with two minutes remaining in regulation. The comeback effort ultimately fell short, as Oakland defeated Union 54-49. Union’s group of seniors rallied under Miller and put together a respectable, historic season.
For Powder Valley, both the boys and girls basketball teams showed great resilience this season. The boys team started 0-3, then rallied to finish the regular season 6-6 and sneak into the 1A tournament. The girls finished the regular season 6-5, winning four of its final six matchups.
Both teams made it to the third round of the 1A tournament before being eliminated on Wednesday, June 23. The 1A tournament was a challenge in itself, with Baker and Powder Valley high schools combining efforts to host the games. All matchups took place over four straight days, which forced teams to make adjustments quickly.
Most prep basketball teams had little to no practice time leading into the shortened season, which goes to show how important coaching and upperclassmen leadership was this year. Several standout athletes conclude their high school careers with the recent losses in these state tournament games, which is bittersweet for the fans and coaches.
Now, there are spots to fill next year for underclassmen who toughed it out during a one-of-a-kind basketball season in 2021.
