LA GRANDE — La Grande High School wrestling coach Klel Carson has some individual accolades coming his way.
The Oregon Athletic Coaches Association announced Monday, May 1, it has named the veteran coach the OACA Wrestling Coach of the Year.
Throughout his three-decade-long coaching career, Carson has coached 28 individual state champions and four state champion teams. He has received numerous district and state honors, been a cultural exchange coach to Japan and Europe, and was inducted into the La Grande High School Hall of Fame.
Carson acknowledges the impact of his assistant coaches, middle school coaches, and youth coaches on the success of the wrestling program.
"Those coaches have all had a huge impact on our athletes' lives, as well as my own,” he said. “We all learn from each other, which makes for a great team and wrestling community.”
Carson's said his greatest achievement, however, is the influence he has had on young athletes.
"I feel blessed to have had an impact on so many young athletes over the years, who have also had an impact on me," he said. "I've seen wrestling change a lot of lives, help kids become champions in life, great parents, and great people.”
In February, Carson guided La Grande to its third Class 4A state wrestling title in four years during an abbreviated state meet in Portland. Of the 17 wrestlers who traveled to Portland for the tournament, 16 won at least one match to score points for the team, 14 placed, and 11 placed in the top three in their weight classes.
Carson isn’t the only La Grande coach to be recognized by the OACA. Last month, Cindy Williams, an assistant coach for the La Grande High School volleyball team and the program’s junior varsity coach, was named the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year, while Dalton Sheets, a La Grande Middle School wrestling coach and football coach, was named the middle school coach of the year.
All three coaches will be honored during the OACA Awards Banquet in Eugene on May 27.
