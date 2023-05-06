Photo_Klel Carson.jpg

La Grande wrestling coach Klel Carson holds the 4A championship trophy following the Tigers' victory at the 4A state tournament in February 2023, which marked the Tigers' third title in four years. Carson was recently named the OACA wrestling coach of the year.

LA GRANDE — In February, Klel Carson coached the La Grande boys wrestling team to its third state championship in four years, with the program asserting itself again as the best in the state at the 4A level.

Now, Carson is being honored by the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association for being the best, as he was named the OACA’s wrestling coach of the year — an accolade given in the same season that saw him reach 30 years of coaching in Oregon.

