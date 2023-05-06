LA GRANDE — In February, Klel Carson coached the La Grande boys wrestling team to its third state championship in four years, with the program asserting itself again as the best in the state at the 4A level.
Now, Carson is being honored by the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association for being the best, as he was named the OACA’s wrestling coach of the year — an accolade given in the same season that saw him reach 30 years of coaching in Oregon.
“I feel humbled by the whole thing, by people’s congratulations,” he said. “I feel great about the award, because I feel like it’s a reflection of our whole coaching staff.”
Carson was referring not only to assistant coaches at the high school, but throughout the entire program in mentioning the staff, including coaches at the middle school all the way down to the mat club, both of which have been vital in feeding the athletes that have carried La Grande to the top of the state.
He added La Grande is fortunate to have “a mat program that feeds the middle school program and a middle school that feeds the high school program.”
Carson is the third coach to be recognized by the OACA this season, as La Grande volleyball assistant coach Cindy Williams and middle school wrestling coach Dalton Sheets were also named coach of the year.
Carson, who began his wrestling coaching career as an assistant under local legend Verl Miller during the 1993-94 season, has been on staff for four of La Grande’s five wrestling championships — as an assistant in 1996, and as the head coach in 2020, 2022 and 2023. He also has served as a middle school football coach for 27 years.
He actually left La Grande following the 1996 title season to join the staff at Roseburg before helping restart the wrestling program at Oakland, he said.
“I thought it was easy,” he said of winning a state title. “I moved away, (and) found out it’s not so easy.”
His foray on the west side of Oregon lasted just a couple years before he returned to La Grande and rejoined the staff before ultimately taking over as the head coach.
Carson was quick to credit the people he has worked with throughout the decades — athletes, head coaches and assistant coaches alike.
“I feel like I’ve learned from those people over time. Having great assistants around you (is important),” he said. “A head coach is only as good as your assistants. Just like I tell kids, you're only as great as your (wrestling) partner.”
That includes Miller, who he said he not only learned from while on his staff, but still gleans from today.
“I think Verl’s the best wrestling coach that has ever lived in Oregon, and I don’t know (if) there (are) a lot of people who would disagree with that statement,” he said. “He had an impact on what happened. I’m still asking him for advice. He always offers help.”
Carson also said his wife, Amy, has played a major role in allowing him to spend the last three decades coaching athletes.
“I did a podcast a couple weeks ago…they said, ‘What’s the secret?’ I said, ‘No. 1, you have to marry well,’” Carson said. “...You have to have somebody like Amy who has supported me all the way through, been there with me through the good and bad, (who has) built me up.
“I’ve been blessed to have the wife I have all these years.”
He added the network of coaches in La Grande — beyond wrestling coaches — is also a major benefit, and said the parents and the community in La Grande have been supportive.
“It takes a lot to run a program like this,” he said.
Carson said having solid relationships with each person in their respective contexts — parents, athletes and other coaches — is also crucial.
“I think the ultimate thing, when it comes down to it, that’s what it’s all about — building relationships with (the) community, teachers, coaches, assistant coaches, athletes, parents. I think when it comes down to it, that’s the most important thing,” he said.
And while the team has been on a recent run of state championships, hoisting a title trophy isn’t the end all for the coach — or been what has kept him in the sport for 30 years.
Instead, he said, it’s helping those he coaches become better people.
“Whether you win a state title or not, you always can help impact a kid’s life, and in a lot of cases those kids impact your life,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s what’s been great about coaching, seeing those kids go off to be champions in life.”
Carson will be honored at the OACA awards banquet in Eugene May 27.
