EUGENE — It was a productive day for several La Grande High School track and field athletes at the 4A state championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. The two-day event started on Friday, May 20, and concluded on May 21.
The Tigers scored 32 points on the girls side to place eighth, while the boys in attendance scored 18 points to place 17th.
The distance duo of sophomore Emily Tubbs and freshman Cecilia Villagomez-Edvalson got things started on a strong note in the 3,000 meters. Tubbs placed second in the race, clocking in at 10 minutes, 32.79 seconds. Villagomez-Edvalson earned a fifth-place finish, crossing the line at 10:41.86.
Junior Myer Whitmore competed admirably in the shot put, earning a top-three finish. Whitmore threw 45 feet, 5.75 inches to place third overall. In the pole vault, senior Maxon Huxoll placed eighth with a height of 12-6.
Day two saw a slew of athletes take the track for La Grande, with several podium finishes.
Senior Jarom Hunstsman and freshman Kayle Collman were busy, competing in four events each. Collman earned fifth-place finishes in both the 100 meters (12.82) and 200 meters (26.79).
Huntsman saw his best performance in the javelin, in which he placed third overall with a throw of 170-8. In the triple jump, the senior placed fifth with a leap of 41-8.75.
Tubbs rounded out a strong overall performance at states in the 1,500 meters, placing fourth. The sophomore completed the distance event with a time of 4:55.36.
The La Grande girls 4x100 relay team took home a podium finish, placing third overall with a time of 51.28 seconds.
The state championships wrapped up a productive season for La Grande, with both the boys and girls teams coming off a second-place finish in the Greater Oregon League.
