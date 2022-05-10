Devin Bell (5) gains some air for a shot attempt during a match between the La Grande and Nyssa boys basketball teams at La Grande High School on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. The La Grande Tigers secured a convincing 61-43 victory over the visiting team.
LA GRANDE — Coming off a strong season on the hardwood, La Grande senior Devin Bell earned a selection to the Oregon 4A state team.
Bell, who controlled the paint for the Tigers this past season, earned a nomination to the second team. The forward was the only player from a high school east of Bend to earn a spot on the team.
The all-state teams are determined by votes from coaches across the state at the 4A level.
Bell was a key piece of a La Grande team that finished the season 16-5 overall and 5-1 in league play — the Tigers won the Greater Oregon League tournament and advanced to the 4A state playoffs. While La Grande battled out a neck-and-neck matchup against Banks in the first round, a last-second buzzer-beater ended the Tigers’ season.
The nomination for Bell caps off a winter sports season of high accolades, as he was also named Greater Oregon League player of the year. Bell was joined by Brady Hutchins, Sam Tsiatsos, Logan Williams and Jace Schow on the all-district teams.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.