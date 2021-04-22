Dominance was the name of the game in the season opener for the Wallowa Valley baseball team.
The Eagles scored often — very often — in sweeping Stanfield/Echo in a doubleheader Friday, April 16, by scores of 22-0 and 13-0.
The opener was dominated not only by the offense, which pounded out 19 hits, but also by the pitching of Trace Evans. The senior struck out the first nine batters he faced, and fanned a total of 10 batters in four innings. He walked nobody and allowed no hits — only an error kept him from four perfect frames. Trace Collier tossed an inning of relief, allowing a hit and striking out two.
The big day offensively was from David Salim, who went a perfect 5-for-5 with a double and three runs. Jackson Grover and Lane Rouse also had three hits each, and Rouse and Maclane Melville scored three times. Evans also went 2-for-5 and scored three times.
Wallowa Valley scored seven runs in the first inning and started subbing early, but still added on with five runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
In the second game, the runs came later for the Eagles, who had a 3-0 lead after three innings, then plated six runs in the fourth and scored four more times in the fifth. Salim carried over his hot bat from the opener with three more hits and two more runs. Chase Homan and Flynn Nave had two hits and scored twice, and Grover also scored twice.
Nave was sharp in four innings of work, allowing just one hit, walking two and striking out 11. Collier closed out the game again in the fifth, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
The Eagles (2-0 overall) visited the La Grande JV Tuesday, April 20, and visit Heppner/Ione Friday, April 23.
Wallowa Valley takes two of three in opening week
Liz Rowley homered, drove in three runs and scored three times, Claire Farwell and Sophie Moeller also scored three times each, and the Wallowa Valley softball team opened Season 3 by outlasting Weston-McEwen Tuesday, April 13, in a slugfest, 16-10.
Rowley also had a double as Wallowa Valley pounded out 17 hits, including seven extra-base knocks. Moeller and Brianna Rouse both had two doubles on the day, with Moeller driving in a pair of runs. Farwell had four hits and also had two RBIs, and Macy Marr drove in two runs.
Saturday, Wallowa Valley split a home doubleheader against McLoughlin, winning the opener 14-7, and dropping Game 2 by a score of 12-8.
Rowley homered for the second game in a row, doing deep in the opening-game victory. She also doubled, drove in five runs and scored twice. Moeller scored four times, Farwell had three runs and Kirkland scored twice. Farwell, Cooper Nave, Moeller and Rowley each had two hits. Aimee Meyers struck out seven batters and allowed just one run on two hits in five innings.
In the nightcap, Kirkland powered the offense with three hits, including two doubles, and had a run and an RBI, and Meyers and Nave both scored twice.
Wallowa Valley (2-1 overall) visits Grant Union for a doubleheader Saturday, April 24.
Wallowa/Joseph golfers return to the course
Frank Westerman shot a 98 to lead the effort by a young Wallowa/Joseph boys golf team in its first tournament of 2021 Friday, April 16, in Echo.
Six of the eight golfers Friday — and seven of the nine total — are new to the team, head coach Marvin Gibbs said.
“It was more a learning experience for everybody,” Gibbs said.
The rest of the scores included Owen Mallory with a round of 116, Mason Moore at 118, Willie Gibbs with a score of 120, Hayden Hite with a 121, Owen Gorham at 130, Jace Fisher at 140 and Jesse Larison with 150.
Wallowa/Joseph does not have a girls team this season.
The team is back on the course Friday, April 23, at Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union.
