ELGIN — A local softball program is gearing up to take the field for the first time in five years.
The Elgin/Imbler softball program returns this spring, the first time the high schools have fielded a team since the 2017 season. Returning to her former school where she played softball for the Huskies, head coach Miah Burgess and her coaching staff are looking to rebuild up the program.
“They’re doing fantastic and working super hard,” Burgess said. “Every day they’re making improvements and learning, getting better.”
Burgess and Elgin Athletic Director Kevin Johnson proposed bringing softball back several years ago, but that idea was nixed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With spring sports returning to its normal schedule this year, the Huskies are ready to hit the ground running.
Prior to taking up the head coaching position at Elgin, Burgess played college softball for Blue Mountain Community College and the College of Idaho. She also spent time as an assistant coach at La Grande, helping the team with its most recent 4A state championship, in 2019.
Burgess graduated from high school in 2015, which was also the last year that the Huskies competed in or won a state playoff game. Now back at Elgin as the head coach, Burgess is looking to revitalize the program.
“I’m really impressed with the effort they’ve put in so far,” Burgess said of the student athletes. “Softball is something that was a big part of my life, so I’m happy to see it return.”
Elgin/Imbler’s roster includes 14 players, with experience ranging from travel ball backgrounds to players picking up a softball for the first time. The team’s roster includes only one senior and one junior, and the remaining players are underclassmen. Burgess noted that this year’s players will have to be versatile, filling in different positions on the field as they continue to learn and improve their skill sets.
“We have quite a bit of raw athletic talent,” she said. “We have a lot of girls that are going to play multiple positions.”
The Huskies plan to lean on freshmen Izabel Martin and Kendra Hensley to lead the way in the pitching department this year. Infielder Chelsie McKay, a sophomore, is expected to provide versatility in the infield.
The program will be a work in progress, Burgess said, adding that the improvement over a short period of time has been exponential.
The Huskies took the field for the first time since the program’s revival on Friday, April 1, in a doubleheader against Union/Cove. The Huskies will host their first home games of the year when Echo/Stanfield comes to town for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. on April 8.
For the Huskies, success this season may come down to progress instead of final scores and stats — Burgess noted that in-game experience will be crucial for player development. The program will look to continue building up as a young group takes the field in purple and white for the first time since 2017.
“Its a brand-new program and everything came together really quick. Our main focus this year is going to be getting better,” Burgess said. “Hopefully the girls will love softball and enjoy it, while getting better and making improvements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.