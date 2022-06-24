LA GRANDE — More than 30 athletes from Union and Wallowa counties will see this weekend just how true their aim is.
Nineteen athletes from La Grande, 11 from Wallowa and four from Union are set to be among close to 600 who will take part in the Oregon State High School Clay Target League State Tournament Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, in Hillsboro.
The teams can include middle school or high school students, as La Grande coach John Shorts said athletes can start competing in sixth grade.
“One of my daughters (is) in the eighth grade has been shooting on the team for three years now,” Shorts said.
The La Grande trapshooting team is composed not only of middle school and high school students, but the athletes are divided into three classes — varsity, junior varsity, and novice. Where an athlete competes this weekend is based on their scores in previous events, not on their grade. Shorts said athletes in middle school could shoot on varsity, or a high schooler could compete in the novice division.
“My youngest daughter, when she was in seventh grade, was shooting varsity level. It all depends on your shooting average. You can have seniors shooting on notice,” he said.
Each athlete, regardless of division, will get a crack at 100 clay pigeons — 50 in the morning session and 50 in the afternoon.
Union has four competing at state, two in the varsity division and two in novice. Union coach Dan Martens talked about the growth of the program statewide, as well as the value of what it teaches.
“It has grown exponentially,” he said. “The best part about the whole program is that it’s teaching kids gun safety and that guns aren't bad. … “It’s huge. It’s all about education. And education in this time is huge because a lot of the people you see shooting their mouths off about guns have not handled them, have not used them.”
Shorts also emphasized his team’s focus on gun safety.
“Every year when we’re starting the season we have a big safety meeting,” he said. “We got people that are up on the line watching them at all times for safety.”
Martens added that having the different divisions based on the scoring average helps level the playing field.
“That way all the kids can compete as even as possible,” he said.
All three teams have taken multiple athletes to state in years past. Wallowa had the only athlete a year ago who hit all 100 pigeons — Lane Tanzey. Randal Johnson, one of Wallowa’s coaches, said Tanzey is back and had a solid group coming with him.
“I think they’re going to put in a pretty good showing,” Johnson said.
He also commented on the value of the club in teaching safety.
“The more people that we can get involved in the shooting sports, it kind of takes away some of the negativity of the whole reality of things, introduces them to guns, and (shows) not everybody that handles a gun is a bad person,” he said.
The teams will compete over two days, with the smaller schools, such as Wallowa and Union, shooting June 25, and the larger schools, such as La Grande, taking to the course on June 26.
