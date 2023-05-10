SHERMAN — The Union/Cove baseball team has not seen district playoff action for almost a decade. Facing Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler on Tuesday, May 9, the Bobcats committed four errors leading to three unearned runs for the Huskies as Union/Cove ended the season in a 4-3 loss.

Nolan Needham went the entire game on the mound for Union/Cove, recording nine strikeouts while allowing seven hits and two walks. Only a single run for Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler was recorded as earned against the Bobcat sophomore.

