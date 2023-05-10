SHERMAN — The Union/Cove baseball team has not seen district playoff action for almost a decade. Facing Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler on Tuesday, May 9, the Bobcats committed four errors leading to three unearned runs for the Huskies as Union/Cove ended the season in a 4-3 loss.
Nolan Needham went the entire game on the mound for Union/Cove, recording nine strikeouts while allowing seven hits and two walks. Only a single run for Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler was recorded as earned against the Bobcat sophomore.
Needham also helped out with the bat, going 2-for-4 with a double. Caleb Wiggins picked up a RBI, while batting 1-for-3 and Nick Baxter was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
“It was a tough way to end the season,” said Union/Cove head coach Greg Poor. “This group won more games this year than our seniors had won in the previous three years combined. I am incredibly grateful and proud of this group and unbelievably excited for the future of Cove/Union baseball.”
The team ends the season with a 10-8 overall record and a 7-5 2A/1A Special District 7 record, placing the Bobcats sixth in the district standings.
A young team, the Bobcats open next season without the services of only two seniors, Caleb Wiggins and Nick Baxter.
