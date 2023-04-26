PILOT ROCK — Make it six straight wins for the Union/Cove baseball team as the Bobcats downed Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah, 14-11, on Tuesday, April 25, in Pilot Rock.
On the mound, Morgan Johnson claimed the win for Union/Cove.
Kade McLean again had a good day with the bat, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Micah Jayne was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Derek Miller picked up four RBIs and Nolan Needham had an RBI.
Union/Cove (8-4 overall, 5-2 2A/2A Special District 7) will again see the Rockets (7-9 overall, 3-4 2A/1A Special District 7) but this time in Union on April 29 for two games. The two teams take to the field starting at 11 a.m. for the opener.
