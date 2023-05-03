UNION — Allowing seven runs to Grant Union/Prairie City in one inning and committing five errors, the Union/Cove baseball team saw an eight game win streak come to an end as the Prospectors downed the Bobcats 13-1 on Tuesday, May 2, in Union.
“We had a rough defensive outing,” said Union/Cove head coach Greg Poor.
Nolan Needham and Morgan Johnson split the game pitching but the defense behind them struggled versus the Prospectors. Derek Miller was the lone Bobcat player to cross home plate after a RBI hit by Needham.
Union/Cove (10-5 overall, 7-3 2A/1A Special District 7) will have a chance to clean up the defense as the Bobcats again see Grant Union/Prairie City (14-4 overall, 8-2 2A/1A Special District 7) for two games in John Day on May 6. The games will close out the regular season for Union/Cove prior to district playoff action.
