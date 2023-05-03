UNION — Allowing seven runs to Grant Union/Prairie City in one inning and committing five errors, the Union/Cove baseball team saw an eight game win streak come to an end as the Prospectors downed the Bobcats 13-1 on Tuesday, May 2, in Union.

“We had a rough defensive outing,” said Union/Cove head coach Greg Poor.

