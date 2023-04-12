LA GRANDE — The victories continue to tally up for La Grande as the Tigers downed visiting College Place, Washington, 16-2, on Tuesday, April 11, in nonleague action. The game was halted after five innings of play.
La Grande has now won its last nine games with a lone loss to Fruitland, Idaho, on opening day.
The Tigers (9-1 overall, 2-0 4A Greater Oregon League) are back in 4A Greater Oregon League play on April 13, hosting Ontario (2-7 overall, 0-2 4A Greater Oregon League) for two game at 2 p.m.
Bobcats take two over Bulldog junior varsity
BAKER CITY — Coming off a league split over the weekend, the Union/Cove baseball team recorded two wins on the road, traveling to Baker City on Tuesday, April 11 to take the field against the Baker/Powder Valley junior varsity.
The defense stepped up in the opener as the Bobcats held the Bulldogs scoreless in a 14-0 victory. Baker/Powder Valley did make the nightcap interesting. However, the bats came through for Union/Cove, winning 12-9 in five innings.
Union/Cove (4-4 overall, 1-2 2A/1A Special District 7) gives the home fans a chance to catch a league game on April 18 hosting Adrian (0-3 overall, 0-3 2A/1A Special District 7) for a 4 p.m. game. This is first of three games with the Antelopes in five days.
