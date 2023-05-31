La Grande's Noah Mcllmoil emerges from heavy dust as he slides into home giving the Tigers another run to add to their lead against Scappoose during the Class 4A semifinal at Scappoose High School on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
La Grande senior Jace Schow strikes out to end the game as the Scappoose players rush from the dugout onto the field to celebrate their Class 4A semifinal playoff victory against La Grande 6-4 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
La Grande senior righthander Jace Schow delivers a curveball during early inning action of the Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Scappoose High School. Schow kept the Indians off the scoreboard through three innings but it wasn't enough, as the bats came alive for Scappoose later in the game during a 6-4 victory.
La Grande's Noah Mcllmoil scores on a base hit from teammate Sam Tsiatsos in the second inning of the Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Mcllmoil gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead at the time. Scappoose rallied for a 6-4 win to end La Grande's season.
La Grande slugger Sam Tsiatsos drives an off-speed pitch toward center field scoring two Tigers in the process and putting La Grande up 3-0 in the second inning of the Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Scappoose.
La Grande pitcher Jace Schow nearly picks off a Scappoose runner during the Class 4A semifinal at Scappoose High School on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Tiger senior Owen Rinker rips a Scappoose fast ball to left field during the Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Scappoose High School.
La Grande senior Jarett Armstrong drives a fastball toward right centerfield for a base hit during the Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Scappoose High School.
La Grande infielder Logan Williams is late with the tag as Scappoose's Nolan Lennox goes headfirst into second base during the Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Scappoose High School.
SCAPPOOSE — The dream of an all-Greater Oregon League 4A state championship game ended with the bats of Scappoose as the Indians downed La Grande, 6-4, in the semifinal game of the 4A state baseball playoffs on Tuesday, May 30, in Scappoose.
After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers put the first run on the board in the second and when Sam Tsiatos hit a line drive into right field driving in two additional runs, La Grande was up 3-0 in the second.
