ONTARIO — La Grande kept its Greater Oregon League opponent Ontario winless in league play, taking both games of a doubleheader in Ontario on Wednesday, May 3.
Putting senior pitcher Sam Tsiatsos on the mound for the opener, La Grande downed Ontario 12-1. Tsiatsos took the win, recording five strikeouts before Lakoda Huff came in to finish up the victory.
Offensively, Logan Williams picked up three RBIs as did Carter Peasley. Noah Mcllmoil ended the game pushing two La Grande teammates across home plate.
The nightcap saw La Grande shut out Ontario in a 14-0 win. Williams took over pitching duties for the Tigers, going three innings and striking out six Ontario batters.
Taking a break from pitching, Tsiatos used the bat for La Grande, driving in four runs to lead the team. Cole Shafer added two RBIs.
La Grande (16-3 overall, 8-2 4A Greater Oregon League) now looks forward to a busy May 6. On the road to Philomath, the Tigers will play two teams in the same day. Game one will see La Grande on the field against Philomath/Alsea (10-8 overall) in nonleague action. Immediately following the conclusion of the Tiger/Warriors game, La Grande meets Newport (11-8 overall) on the Philomath field.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.