UNION — The Union/Cove baseball team opened the season at home with a doubleheader split against the visiting 3A Nyssa Bulldogs on Friday, March 17.

The opener saw the Bobcats fight to a slim 11-10 victory, while the Bulldogs bounced back in the nightcap, 20-3.

