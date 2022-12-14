wells-fixed.jpg

Union’s Audrey Wells, left, drives baseline Saturday, Dec. 23, 2019, during the girls title game at the Bobcat Christmas Classic.

 The Observer, File

UNION — The annual Union Bobcat Classic always has some local flavor.

That will be no different in 2022 as the 16-team tournament kicks off the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, and features all five 1A schools in Union County and Enterprise from neighboring Wallowa County.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.