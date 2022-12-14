UNION — The annual Union Bobcat Classic always has some local flavor.
That will be no different in 2022 as the 16-team tournament kicks off the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, and features all five 1A schools in Union County and Enterprise from neighboring Wallowa County.
A set of county showdowns highlights the opening day of action in the evening session. In North Powder, Elgin and Powder Valley meet in girls action at 6 p.m. with the boys following at 7:30 p.m.
At the same time, a rivalry is renewed with Imbler and the host Bobcats squaring off in Union.
The Union girls, the defending 2A state champions, are off to a strong start in their drop to the 1A level. The Bobcats enter at 3-2, and in that have a blowout win over former Blue Mountain Conference rival Heppner and close losses to 3A Burns and 4A La Grande.
Imbler, meanwhile, is 3-1 and off to its best start since the 2015-16 season, when the Panthers won their first seven games. Their lone loss was Saturday in their final game of the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament.
The Union boys enter with a perfect 4-0 record, an early No. 1 spot in the OSAA rankings and are coming off a dominant win over 3A Burns in their last game during the Hiatt Memorial. The Bobcat boys are off to their second 4-0 start in four seasons, having also opened 4-0 during the 2019-20 season.
The Imbler boys enter at 1-3, having eked out a one-point victory over Four Rivers in their first game at the Hiatt Memorial.
In North Powder, the Elgin and Powder Valley girls square off in a battle of 2-3 teams, with the Huskies notching wins over Grant Union and Joseph, and the Badgers topping Condon and Trinity Lutheran. They also have a one-point loss to Burns in their last contest.
The Badger boys come in at 2-3, defeating Condon and Prairie City, while Elgin enters improved over a year ago, but seeking its first win at 0-5.
In the early matchups, Four Rivers and Cove meet for the second time this year, this time in North Powder, at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
On the girls side, the Falcons topped the Leopards in both teams’ season opener on Nov. 30, 37-30. Four Rivers comes in at 3-3, while Cove is 1-4, having secured a win over Pine Eagle.
The Cove boys are 4-1, their best start to a season since 2018-19, with one of those wins coming over Four Rivers in their opener, 43-30. All five of Cove’s games have been decided by at least 11 points.
The Falcons are 3-3, with losses to three local teams in Cove, Imbler and Joseph.
The afternoon contests in Union features Enterprise and Pilot Rock at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The boys matchup, in the second contest, will see one team end a losing streak. Enterprise won its opener against Wallowa, but has dropped five games in a row, though the Outlaws last two games were decided by a combined eight points. The Rockets are seeking their first win after an 0-5 start, with four of the five losses coming by double digits.
The opening game puts the 4-1 Enterprise girls against the 2-4 Pilot Rock girls.
The Outlaws are coming off of their biggest win of the season, a 69-33 win over Pine Eagle that saw them end the game on a 39-4 run.
Pilot Rock also owns a blowout win over Pine Eagle.
After the opening day of games, the rest of the action takes place Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 in Union. The semifinal games start at 3 p.m. Dec. 16, and the championship games are slated to begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
